How A2A is Building a World of Collaborative Agents

JUNE 18, 2026
Alan Blount Senior Technical Product Manager
Frank Guan Product Marketing AI Agents
Nick Losier Customer Engineer

Beyond Tools: The Rise of the Agentic Ecosystem

If you've built with AI agents, you know the pain of treating them like simple, stateless tools. True agents need to be conversational and dynamic, but to unlock their real potential, they need a common language to collaborate and hand off tasks securely. That was our vision exactly one year ago when we launched the Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol. Today, as we celebrate A2A's 1st birthday, the vision of a collaborative agentic ecosystem is becoming a reality—and it's growing faster than you think.

Why A2A? The Architecture of Collaboration

Before we look at A2A in action, it's important to understand why we need a new protocol. Why not just connect agents via standard REST APIs?

APIs are rigid and deterministic; agents are fluid and autonomous. Treating an agent like an API severely limits its potential. The A2A protocol was designed specifically for the era of generative AI, offering several critical architectural advantages:

  • The Secure Boundary (Protecting the "Secret Sauce"): In enterprise scenarios, agents need to leverage sensitive data or bespoke internal processes that cannot be exposed to a public LLM or a third-party system. A2A facilitates a "black box" handoff: you assign a task to a specialized internal agent that maintains its own secure environment. The requesting agent gets the high-value output it needs, while your proprietary data and "how-to" logic remain encapsulated and strictly private.
  • Zero Context Pollution: LLMs have finite context windows. If you force a primary agent to handle complex, multi-step dependencies, its context window fills up, leading to hallucinations and degraded performance. By interacting via A2A, specialized peer agents handle their own massive dependencies and internal state without cluttering your primary agent's memory.
  • Dynamic Autonomy: When you call an API, it simply returns data or fails. When an agent calls an A2A peer, it initiates a collaboration. The receiving agent can understand intent, refine the plan, push back on incomplete requests, and ask clarifying questions if something is off.
  • Workload Distribution: Instead of a single person or team building an entire agentic solution from scratch, A2A allows for the distribution of specialized workloads. Different parts of a solution can be built and managed by other colleagues, teams, vendors, or managed agentic services who are domain experts and continuously improving their components. This modularity simplifies overall app design and makes it significantly easier to manage in the long run.
Agent Collaboration Architecuture image

Spotlight: FoldRun—Science at Scale Without the Stack

To see this architecture in action, we need to look no further than life sciences. Predicting a protein's 3D structure is the "Holy Grail" of biology, but for a developer, it's an infrastructure nightmare. Between petabyte-scale genetic databases, specialized GPU requirements, and the multi-step lifecycle of models like AlphaFold, OpenFold, and Boltz, recreating this functionality from scratch is a massive "complexity cliff."

Foldrun isn't just a tool or a script; it is a standalone, agentic interface.

In the old world, you'd have to pipe together a fragile workflow of APIs, or build your own agent, inject specialized skills, secure the environment, and hope you didn't break anything. In the A2A world, you simply add the Foldrun agent to Gemini Enterprise, the Gemini CLI, or any A2A-compliant environment.

Foldrun manages the long-running, autonomous tasks that require dynamic decision-making—like adjusting parameters based on prediction confidence and choosing between AlphaFold 2, OpenFold 3, or Boltz-2 depending on the molecule. You ask for the work, assign the task, and Foldrun delivers the output as a specialized peer.

Foldrun at home Quick-Start To see Foldrun in action within an A2A workflow:

  1. Pull the Image: Grab the Foldrun agentic interface from the Google Cloud Life Sciences GitHub.
  2. Connect via A2A: Register the agent in your A2A-supported environment.
  3. Delegate: Start assigning structure prediction tasks using natural language—no custom glue code required.

Developer Pro-Tip: Use the Gemini CLI to "hand off" a protein sequence to Foldrun. Gemini CLI supports any A2A agent, including Foldrun. While it handles the heavy lifting of the 3D modeling, your primary agent remains free to manage the rest of your research pipeline.

Foldrun architecture

Customer Testimonial:

“To ensure FoldRun meets the complex demands of real-world environments, we partnered closely with BicycleTx as a core design partner. Their team has been actively evaluating the solution, providing crucial feedback that has directly shaped the feature's development.

"We’ve been looking at ways of getting the power of co-folding models into the hands of our scientists from various teams. Having a solution that allows them to do this with an agentic interface, one which our organization is embracing through Gemini Enterprise, has made testing and integration with workflows much easier,"
— Richard Hughes, BicycleTx

By exploring FoldRun within their processes, BicycleTx is unlocking new ways to optimize workflows and scale their agent-driven operations. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing partnership and are excited to bring these capabilities to the broader community soon.”

What Else Can You Do With A2A?

If A2A can orchestrate petabyte-scale biological modeling, what else can it unlock? By standardizing how agents communicate, we are seeing incredible innovation across every sector of the industry:

  • Agentic Commerce & Autonomous Payments: This is where the autonomous economy becomes real. Developers are leveraging A2A for transactional integrity, allowing AI agents to securely negotiate deals, verify inventory, and execute B2B purchases seamlessly on behalf of their users.
  • Enterprise Data & Real-Time Streaming: Agents are being deployed to securely monitor real-time event streams and enterprise databases. Instead of exposing raw data pipelines to a central LLM, specialized A2A agents sit at the edge of the data, pulling insights and triggering downstream workflows only when specific, compliant conditions are met.
  • Cross-Platform IT & DevOps: Operational silos are breaking down. Imagine a primary HR agent coordinating with a specialized DevOps agent via A2A. The HR agent securely hands off the required role parameters, and the DevOps agent autonomously provisions software licenses, repository access, and secure environments across multiple disconnected SaaS platforms.
  • Secure Telecom & Regulated Networks: In highly regulated sectors, security is paramount. A2A is being utilized to guarantee quantum-safe, end-to-end Message Layer Security (MLS) for autonomous systems, ensuring that agents can collaborate on sensitive data without ever exposing the underlying information.

Get Started & Join the Celebration

The easiest way to join the ecosystem is through our official SDKs. Whether you are building from scratch or extending the spec, the path to interoperability has never been clearer.

  • Build: Download the Official A2A SDKsPython and Go are 1.0 GA, Java (Beta) and .NET (Preview) are tracking the 1.0 spec and on track for GA, and JavaScript/TypeScript ships on the stable v0.3 line with 1.0 work in progress.

It’s our 1st Birthday, but you get the gifts. We want to see what you’ve built! Post a photo of yourself (or your agent's avatar!) and tag us on social media, we’ll be featuring our favorite community projects,

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