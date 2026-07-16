Expanding Choice in Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform: Introducing Grounding with Parallel Web Search

Expanding Grounding Provider Choice: Partnership with Parallel Web Systems

As generative AI evolves from simple chat interfaces to agents executing complex tasks like automated Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, catalog data enrichment, real-time news analysis, and corporate due diligence, the need for factual accuracy has never been higher.

To give developers more flexibility in how they ground Gemini models to verifiable, real-time information, today, we are excited to announce that Parallel Web Systems is now a natively integrated web grounding provider on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

Grounding with Parallel Web Search anchors Gemini models in high-quality, real-time web results. By providing exact citations to original sources, it ensures your agents act on information that's accurate and verifiable. This capability is now available across Agent Platform: callable in the Gemini API, selectable in Agent Studio, and available to subscribe through Google Cloud Marketplace, with usage metered on your existing Google Cloud invoice.

"Enterprises want to build AI agents on an open platform with the best tools to deliver real value. By adding Parallel as a grounding option on our Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, customers can now use their preferred live-web data stream to make Gemini smarter. This helps them smoothly take agents from prototype to deployment, all within their existing Google Cloud environment." – Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud.

"AI agents will soon use the web far more than humans ever have, and need search infrastructure purpose-built for how they operate. We built Parallel to provide that infrastructure, and this partnership with Google Cloud brings it natively to where enterprises are building production agents." – Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Parallel.

About Parallel Web Systems

Parallel Web Systems builds search infrastructure purpose-built for agents. Parallel’s Search API delivers structured, LLM-optimized results powered by a proprietary web index built specifically for agentic workloads. By working with enterprises across financial services, legal, and technology, Parallel helps power production-grade autonomous agent workflows at scale.

Connecting Gemini with Parallel Web Search

Grounding with Parallel Web Search on Agent Platform connects Gemini models to public web data provided by Parallel Web Systems' search API. This service combines Parallel Web System’s web index with Gemini's native ability to understand and decompose complex user prompts, distill insights from the most relevant search results, and generate highly accurate answers complete with precise citation annotations. Because Parallel Web Search runs on Google Cloud, you benefit from a streamlined, secure integration directly within your existing cloud environment, with an option for zero data retention (ZDR) available for sensitive workloads.