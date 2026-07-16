Expanding Choice in Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform: Introducing Grounding with Parallel Web Search

As generative AI evolves from simple chat interfaces to agents executing complex tasks like automated Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, catalog data enrichment, real-time news analysis, and corporate due diligence, the need for factual accuracy has never been higher.
To give developers more flexibility in how they ground Gemini models to verifiable, real-time information, today, we are excited to announce that Parallel Web Systems is now a natively integrated web grounding provider on Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.
Grounding with Parallel Web Search anchors Gemini models in high-quality, real-time web results. By providing exact citations to original sources, it ensures your agents act on information that's accurate and verifiable. This capability is now available across Agent Platform: callable in the Gemini API, selectable in Agent Studio, and available to subscribe through Google Cloud Marketplace, with usage metered on your existing Google Cloud invoice.
"Enterprises want to build AI agents on an open platform with the best tools to deliver real value. By adding Parallel as a grounding option on our Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, customers can now use their preferred live-web data stream to make Gemini smarter. This helps them smoothly take agents from prototype to deployment, all within their existing Google Cloud environment." – Matt Renner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Google Cloud.
"AI agents will soon use the web far more than humans ever have, and need search infrastructure purpose-built for how they operate. We built Parallel to provide that infrastructure, and this partnership with Google Cloud brings it natively to where enterprises are building production agents." – Parag Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Parallel.
Parallel Web Systems builds search infrastructure purpose-built for agents. Parallel’s Search API delivers structured, LLM-optimized results powered by a proprietary web index built specifically for agentic workloads. By working with enterprises across financial services, legal, and technology, Parallel helps power production-grade autonomous agent workflows at scale.
Grounding with Parallel Web Search on Agent Platform connects Gemini models to public web data provided by Parallel Web Systems' search API. This service combines Parallel Web System’s web index with Gemini's native ability to understand and decompose complex user prompts, distill insights from the most relevant search results, and generate highly accurate answers complete with precise citation annotations. Because Parallel Web Search runs on Google Cloud, you benefit from a streamlined, secure integration directly within your existing cloud environment, with an option for zero data retention (ZDR) available for sensitive workloads.
Adding Parallel to our ecosystem empowers customers with expanded licensing and architectural flexibility. A key differentiator of Grounding with Parallel Web Search is its expansive approach to new use cases. For developers, this means the freedom to execute programmatic calls at scale, extract and cache web data to enrich internal datasets, and post-process Grounding with Parallel Web Search results using other LLMs. This flexibility supports complex architectures, allowing enterprises to confidently run agents in production and integrate Gemini's web-grounding capabilities into their existing tech stacks.
This expanded flexibility enables developers to build highly specialized agentic workflows, such as:
Integrating Grounding with Parallel Web Search is simple and built directly into your Agent Platform workflow. To get started, subscribe to the Parallel service via the Google Cloud Marketplace, accept the Terms of Service, and review the pricing. Purchases count towards your eligible marketplace benefits, with consolidated billing on your Google Cloud invoice.
After subscribing, navigate to Agent Studio. From the navigation menu, click + New and select Chat. Expand the Model settings pane and click the Grounding with Partners toggle to open the Customize partner grounding menu. Select Parallel Web Search as your grounding source, apply the configuration, and your Gemini model will be instantly ready to generate responses anchored in verifiable, real-time web information.