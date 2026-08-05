Scaling AI Agent Infrastructure with the MCP Stateless updates

As you deploy agentic workflows and scale up your users, your bottlenecks change. When the Model Context Protocol (MCP) was first introduced in late 2024, it provided an elegant, session-oriented framework that allowed LLMs to negotiate capabilities, invoke external tools, and retrieve contextual resources. It was perfect for a single client talking to a single server on a local machine and optimized for stdio. But when we at Google began deploying MCP servers across our cloud-native infrastructure, we hit a hard wall. The original protocol-level session model required persistent state, handshakes, and session pinning. In short, it was built on stateful transports that broke the core tenets of modern cloud-native scalability. To solve this, Google led the charge to decouple the protocol from stateful transport constraints. Our teams needed MCP to scale across millions of concurrent queries on Google Cloud, and we knew that you all needed MCP to be ready for real-world enterprise scale too. Working closely with Hugging Face and other industry partners, we co-founded the MCP Transports Working Group. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the culmination of that work: the 2026-07-28 Model Context Protocol specification release candidate, which is already being widely adopted. This landmark release removes transport-level session management entirely, giving you a stateless protocol core that scales on ordinary HTTP load-balanced infrastructure.



It’s the biggest change to MCP spec since launch, and if you don’t read the rest of this article, rest assured, it’s a change for the better - more scale, more secure, just as easy.

Why Sessions Were a Production Bottleneck In the original protocol model (specification version 2025-11-25) [392], connecting to an MCP server over HTTP required a stateful initialization process:

// POST /mcp - Legacy 2025-11-25 Handshake { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "initialize", "params": { "protocolVersion": "2025-11-25", "capabilities": {}, "clientInfo": { "name": "my-app", "version": "1.0" } } } JSON Copied

The server responded with an Mcp-Session-Id header. To make any subsequent tool call or resource query, the client had to include that unique session ID on every request, pinning the client to the specific container or pod that held its in-memory session state. This stateful constraint breaks the horizontal scaling models that cloud-native engineers depend on: The Load Balancing Tax: Standard round-robin load balancers do not know which container holds which in-memory session. Deploying behind a Kubernetes cluster with three pods meant a second request from a client would randomly hit another pod, returning a 400 Session Not Found error.

Standard round-robin load balancers do not know which container holds which in-memory session. Deploying behind a Kubernetes cluster with three pods meant a second request from a client would randomly hit another pod, returning a error. Sticky Routing Overheads: Developers were forced to configure sticky session affinity rules at the load balancer level, which prevents even distribution of traffic and makes autoscaling highly inefficient.

Developers were forced to configure sticky session affinity rules at the load balancer level, which prevents even distribution of traffic and makes autoscaling highly inefficient. Zero Fault Tolerance: If a pod restarts or crashes, the session state is instantly lost, throwing transient errors back to active client chats and ruining the user experience.

If a pod restarts or crashes, the session state is instantly lost, throwing transient errors back to active client chats and ruining the user experience. Complex Infrastructure Demands: Running remote MCP servers required shared Redis session stores or complex gateway-level packet inspection, introducing massive latency and operational costs.

The New Request Model: Going Fully Stateless The new 2026-07-28 specification solves this by making the protocol core completely stateless. The handshake is gone. The initialize / initialized handshake (SEP-2575) and the logical Mcp-Session-Id header (SEP-2567) have been removed entirely. Instead, every request is now self-describing and independent. Protocol version, client info, and client capabilities that used to be exchanged once at connection setup now travel in a _meta field inline on every single request.

Here is how a stateless tool call looks under the new 2026-07-28 specification:

POST /mcp HTTP/1.1 Host: mcp-server.example MCP-Protocol-Version: 2026-07-28 Mcp-Method: tools/call Mcp-Name: search Content-Type: application/json { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "tools/call", "params": { "name": "search", "arguments": { "q": "otters" }, "_meta": { "io.modelcontextprotocol/protocolVersion": "2026-07-28", "io.modelcontextprotocol/clientCapabilities": {}, "io.modelcontextprotocol/clientInfo": { "name": "my-app", "version": "1.0" } } } } Plain text Copied

Architectural Advantages of Stateless Core Standard Round-Robin Routing: Because any container instance can handle any incoming request, you can throw your stateful MCP servers behind a plain round-robin load balancer.

Because any container instance can handle any incoming request, you can throw your stateful MCP servers behind a plain round-robin load balancer. Seamless Serverless Deployment: You can now run MCP servers as serverless functions on platforms like Google Cloud Run or Google Cloud Functions. Since there is no persistent connection to maintain, your servers spin down to zero when idle, drastically reducing costs.

You can now run MCP servers as serverless functions on platforms like Google Cloud Run or Google Cloud Functions. Since there is no persistent connection to maintain, your servers spin down to zero when idle, drastically reducing costs. Transparent Failover: Pod restarts, rollouts, and autoscaling events are completely invisible to the client. If a container crashes, the load balancer routes the very next request to a healthy peer with zero session disruption.

Pod restarts, rollouts, and autoscaling events are completely invisible to the client. If a container crashes, the load balancer routes the very next request to a healthy peer with zero session disruption. No Redis Sessions Needed: Major production servers, such as the GitHub MCP Server, have already upgraded to this spec and completely removed Redis session storage, eliminating database writes and reads on every single call to make interactions snappier.

HTTP Standardization: Routable, Cacheable, and Traceable Without protocol sessions, we needed standard mechanisms to route and govern traffic efficiently. Working under the Transports Working Group, we helped design SEP-2243 (HTTP Standardization) [302, 542]. Streamable HTTP POST requests now carry specific HTTP headers: Mcp-Protocol-Version : The version of the protocol.

: The version of the protocol. Mcp-Method : The JSON-RPC method being executed (such as tools/call ).

: The JSON-RPC method being executed (such as ). Mcp-Name : The specific tool, prompt, or resource name being invoked. These headers are mirrored to match the JSON-RPC body. If they disagree, the server rejects the request with a -32020 header mismatch code. No More Deep Packet Inspection By promoting these values to standard HTTP headers, proxies, gateways, and load balancers can route, rate-limit, and audit traffic without inspecting the request body. For security and logging teams, this is a massive win that drastically lowers the latency and processing overhead at the gateway layer. Intelligent Caching with ttlMs (SEP-2549) To eliminate the need for long-lived Server-Sent Events (SSE) connections just to monitor if a tool or prompt list changed, the spec introduces caching fields modeled after HTTP's Cache-Control. Tool and resource results can now return a ttlMs (Time-to-Live in milliseconds) and a cacheScope . Clients know exactly how long a tools/list response is fresh and whether it is safe to cache across multiple users.

Multi Round-Trip Requests (MRTR): Handling Elicitations Statelessly One of the most complex challenges we faced in a stateless world was how to handle server-to-client requests. Under previous versions, if an MCP server needed user clarification (an "elicitation prompt") or a confirmation during a tool call, it had to keep an SSE connection open to push that request to the client. Multi Round-Trip Requests (SEP-2322) solves this problem beautifully by restructuring the interaction lifecycle into self-contained steps: Instead of blocking the thread or holding a connection open, the server immediately returns an InputRequiredResult with a requestState payload containing serialized context [398]:

// InputRequiredResult Returned from Server { "resultType": "inputRequired", "inputRequests": { "confirm": { "type": "elicitation", "message": "Are you sure you want to delete these 3 files?", "schema": { "type": "boolean" } } }, "requestState": "eyJzdGVwIjoxLCJmaWxlcyI6WyJhIiwiYiIsImMiXX0=" } JSON Copied

The client prompts the user, gathers the boolean answer, and reissues the call with inputResponses and the echoed requestState . Because the requestState contains everything needed to resume the task, any server instance behind your load balancer can pick up the retry request!

The Tasks Extension (SEP-2663): Async Work Without Blocking Sometimes a tool call simply takes a long time to run. A database backup, a CRM sync, or a refund through a payment gateway can take anywhere from 10 to 60 seconds. Holding the client connection open blocks the customer conversation and creates massive connection queues. The Tasks Extension graduates from an experimental feature to a robust, first-class protocol extension. Now, when a client calls a long-running tool, the server immediately returns a taskId and kicks off the execution in the background:

// Example: Kicking off an async task in a TypeScript server server.tool( "process_refund", { orderId: z.string(), amount: z.number() }, async ({ orderId, amount }) => { const taskId = randomUUID(); // Store initial task state in a shared datastore (e.g. Redis) await setTaskState(taskId, { status: "working" }); // Process the refund asynchronously in the background processRefundAsync(taskId, orderId, amount); // Return immediately to keep the conversation flowing return { content: [ { type: "text", text: JSON.stringify({ taskId, status: "working", message: `Refund of $${amount} for order ${orderId} is processing. Task ID: ${taskId}` }) } ] }; } ); JavaScript Copied

The client continues the conversation, telling the user their request is processing, and can poll or subscribe using standard tasks/get and tasks/update primitives to monitor progress and fetch the final results.

Clear Security & Capability Boundaries As the responsibility of managing state shifts from the transport layer to the application layer, security becomes paramount. The 2026-07-28 spec delivers several crucial security enhancements: Issuer Verification (RFC 9207): Public clients must validate the iss parameter on authorization responses, protecting against session hijacking and redirect-based attacks in multi-server architectures.

Public clients must validate the parameter on authorization responses, protecting against session hijacking and redirect-based attacks in multi-server architectures. Resource Indicators (RFC 8707): Clients explicitly specify which MCP server a token is intended for, solving the "confused deputy" delegation problem.

Clients explicitly specify which MCP server a token is intended for, solving the "confused deputy" delegation problem. Full JSON Schema 2020-12 for Tools: Input schemas can now use advanced composition structures (such as oneOf , anyOf , allOf ) and local $ref definitions, making parameters highly descriptive and strictly validated.

Deprecations and a Predictable Future (SEP-2577) For the first time, MCP now has a formal deprecation policy. Features move through a structured Active -> Deprecated -> Removed lifecycle with a minimum 12-month transition window. Three features enter deprecation today: Roots: Replaced by explicit tool parameters, resource URIs, or server configuration. Sampling: Replaced by calling LLM provider APIs directly. Logging: Replaced by standard stderr for stdio connections, or OpenTelemetry for structured cloud observability.

Getting Started and Migrating All four Tier-1 SDKs (TypeScript, Python, Go, and C#) already have beta releases available supporting the 2026-07-28 specification. We highly encourage you to start testing these in your staging environments today. Python (mcp v2) In Python, the MCPServer decorator API is fully compatible [303]. You can install the beta directly with:

pip install "mcp[cli]==2.0.0b1" Shell Copied

TypeScript (split packages) TypeScript v2 replaces the monolithic @modelcontextprotocol/sdk package with modular, focused libraries to keep your dependencies light. Install them with:

npm install @modelcontextprotocol/server@beta npm install @modelcontextprotocol/client@beta Shell Copied

A convenient codemod is available to handle standard API renames (like renaming .tool() to registerTool ):

npx @modelcontextprotocol/codemod@beta v1-to-v2 . Shell Copied