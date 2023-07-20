Welcome India to the Google Wallet API

We introduced the Google Wallet API two years ago at Google I/O, and the response from the developer community has been incredible. Thanks to all of you, digital valuables have taken off all over the world. With 16 new countries and territories in just the last year, we're now offering Google Wallet in over 80 countries… and we're just getting started.

We want to give as many people as possible access to a secure digital wallet. That’s why we recently announced that Google Wallet will soon be available in all major countries and territories. As one of our next steps, we made Google Wallet available in India. That’s why we want to say hello to all Indian developers: Welcome to the Google Wallet API! To start, we've partnered with over 20 of India's top brands, offering one of the widest ranges of partners for any digital wallet in India. We look forward to adding more partners soon.