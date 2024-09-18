Updates to the Google Photos APIs: Picker API launch and Library API changes

Today we are announcing updates to the Google Photos APIs, making it easier for users to securely share their photos and for developers to integrate with Google Photos. We’re excited to introduce the new Google Photos Picker API, available immediately. We’re also introducing some changes to the existing Library API, which take effect on March 31, 2025. In this post, we share details about these updates and provide migration steps to help you adapt your applications.



What's Changing

Secure photo selection with the new Google Photos Picker API: The Picker API offers a secure and intuitive way for users to search for and select photos and albums through a seamless integration with the Google Photos app.

Updating the Library API: The Library API will now focus on accessing and managing photos and videos uploaded by your application. This ensures both user privacy and data protection, while also safeguarding developers from inadvertently compromising user data.

Introducing the Photos API User Data and Developer Policy: We’re also releasing the new Photos API User Data and Developer Policy. This document will replace the current Acceptable Use Policy after March 31, 2025.



What Do You Need to Do

Migrate to the Picker API: If your app currently uses the Library API for photo selection from content not uploaded by your app, you'll need to migrate to the new Picker API to ensure a seamless user experience and enhanced security.

Review Library API Usage: If your app uses the Library API, review the updated documentation to understand the changes and ensure compliance.

Familiarize yourself with the new policies: Review the Photos API User Data and Developer Policy. This document will take effect for the Photos APIs after March 31, 2025.



What Will No Longer Work after March 31, 2025

Accessing albums and media items not uploaded by your app: The Library API will no longer allow access to the elements in a user’s library that were not uploaded by your app. Instead, you can use the Picker API.

Sharing and search: Some scopes in the Library API will be removed to improve user privacy. For search, you can use the Picker API. For sharing, you can direct the user to manage sharing in Google Photos.



With these updates to the Google Photos APIs, we're paving the way for a more secure and user-centric future for Google Photos integration. We're excited to see the creative solutions developers will build using the new Picker API and the updated Library API.