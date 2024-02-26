Google Cloud Next '24 session library is now available

Google Cloud Next 2024 is coming soon, and our session library is live! Next ‘24 covers a ton of ground, so choose your adventure. There's something on the menu for everyone, not just AI.

Developer-focused Developers, this is your time. We have got a huge collection of edutainment for you in store for Next, including: Thousands of Googlers on-site to connect and chat

Demos you can play with, try out, poke and see inside of (rather than just watching)

Talks from Champion Innovators about how they put cloud to use

Gathering spots for classes, interest groups, trainings and hanging out This year we have more than double the number of advanced technical sessions, and recommendations for startups, small and medium businesses, and sustainability for all. Data scientists and data engineers can shard themselves out into 60+ big data sessions, including going to the cutting edge with BigQuery multi-modal data.

Security and data privacy Don't forget security (really, who does?). Whether you are tackling security at the infrastructure, platform, machine or workload level, we've got sessions for you. Even if you're on multiple clouds, with multiple teams, you still need to get insight into the security and compliance of it all. Speaking of all these fun chips, what about the salsa? We've got supply chain security with talks on SLSA and GUAC, plus numerous options for serverless workload security and ML data privacy.