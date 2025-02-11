Get ready for Google I/O May 20-21

FEB 11, 2025
The Google I/O team

Google I/O is back

Google I/O returns May 20-21! Join us online as we share our vision for the future of technology, along with updates across Android, AI, web, cloud, and more.

Tune in to learn how the latest AI models can help you build innovative apps and transform development workflows. We'll also share how we're making Android development even easier, and empowering you to build richer, more engaging web experiences.

Register now and tune in live

Head to the Google I/O website and register to receive updates. The livestreamed keynotes kick off on May 20th at 10 AM PT, and new this year, we’ll be streaming developer product keynotes live from Shoreline across both days!

Stay tuned for details about I/O Connect events this summer, and test your skills at solving the #GoogleIO puzzle to unlock bonus worlds and earn badges.

