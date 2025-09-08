Gemini Batch API now supports Embeddings and OpenAI Compatibility

Batch API now supports Embeddings and OpenAI Compatibility This week, we have extended the Gemini Batch API to support the newly launched Gemini Embedding model as well as offering developers the ability to leverage the OpenAI SDK to submit and process batches. This builds on the initial launch of the Gemini Batch API - which enables asynchronous processing at 50% lower rates for high volume and latency tolerant use cases.

Batch API Embedding Support Our new Gemini Embedding Model is already being used for thousands of production deployments. And now, you can leverage the model with the Batch API at much higher rate limits and at half the price - $0.075 per 1M input tokens - to unlock even more cost sensitive, latency tolerant, or asynchronous use cases. Get started with Batch Embeddings with only a few lines of code:

# Create a JSONL that contains these lines: # {"key": "request_1", "request": {"output_dimensionality": 3, "content": {"parts": [{"text": "Explain GenAI"}]}}} # {"key": "request_2", "request": {"output_dimensionality": 4, "content": {"parts": [{"text": "Explain quantum computing"}]}}} uploaded_batch_requests = client.files.upload(file='embedding_requests.json') batch_job = client.batches.create_embeddings( model="gemini-embedding-001", src={"file_name": uploaded_batch_requests.name} ) print(f"Created embedding batch job: {batch_job.name}") # Wait for up to 24 hours if batch_job.state.name == 'JOB_STATE_SUCCEEDED': result_file_name = batch_job.dest.file_name file_content_bytes = client.files.download(file=result_file_name) file_content = file_content_bytes.decode('utf-8') for line in file_content.splitlines(): print(line) Python Copied

OpenAI compatibility for Batch API Switching to Gemini Batch API is now as easy as updating a view lines of code if you use the OpenAI SDK compatibility layer:

from openai import OpenAI openai_client = OpenAI( api_key="GEMINI_API_KEY", base_url="https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com/v1alphav1beta/openai/" ) # Upload JSONL file in OpenAI batch input format... # Create batch batch = openai_client.batches.create( input_file_id=batch_input_file_id, endpoint="/v1/chat/completions", completion_window="24h" ) # Wait for up to 24 hours & poll for status batch = openai_client.batches.retrieve(batch.id) if batch.status == "completed": # Download results... Python Copied