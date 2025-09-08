Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast – new pricing, new configurations and better resolution

SEPT. 8, 2025
Alisa Fortin Product Manager
Seth Odoom Product Manager

Today, we’re launching three big Veo updates: support for vertical format outputs (9:16 aspect ratio), 1080p HD output, and new, lower pricing. We're also making Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast stable and ready for scaled production use in the Gemini API.

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Prompt in footnote (1)

More Veo, for less

Effective today, we’re making it more affordable to generate high-quality videos with Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast with price reductions across the board.

  • Veo 3: Now $0.40 / second; was $0.75 / second

  • Veo 3 Fast: Now $0.15 / second; was $0.40 / second

Vertical video and 1080p support

With Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast, you can now set the aspect ratio to 9:16 so that you can generate vertical format videos that are perfect for mobile-first and social use cases. Just set the ‘aspectRatio’ parameter to ‘9:16’ and you’re ready to go.

You can also generate Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast videos in 1080p HD, allowing you to create even higher quality by setting the ‘resolution’ parameter to ‘1080p’.

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Prompt in footnote (2)

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Prompt in footnote (3)

To show how you can build new experiences, check out the MediaSim demo app in Google AI Studio. It integrates the tldraw SDK for an interactive canvas demonstrating how Gemini’s multimodal understanding, generation and image editing 🍌 capabilities can be combined with Veo 3 video and audio generation capabilities to create multimodal media simulations.

veo3-gif Click the Key button in the top right of the AI Studio Build interface to select a Google Cloud Project with billing enabled to use the Paid Tier in AI Studio apps. See the FAQs for more.

What developers are building

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Invisible Studio is a fully AI-native engine designed for creating short-form content. By leveraging Veo 3 for its video generation workflow, the platform enables end-users to significantly accelerate their creation process. Veo 3’s superior prompt adherence, detail, and fluid motion have quickly made it indispensable, becoming the platform's most frequently chosen video model in just eight weeks and delivering a massive boost to productivity.

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Saga is the generative AI platform that guides creatives from idea to MP4, assisting with everything from scriptwriting to storyboard visualization. Powered by Veo 3 and Imagen 4, Saga enables filmmakers to move from script to screen with unprecedented speed. The integration of Veo 3 unlocks a new workflow for "previz" and "animatics," allowing writers and directors to visualize, iterate, and pitch story ideas at higher fidelity—in minutes rather than weeks.
veo3-mosaic Mosaic is an agentic video editor that allows users to edit their raw footage using agentic workflows. Leveraging Veo 3, Mosaic enables users to generate entirely new content with a simple prompt and a seed image. It uses image-to-video to maintain coherence across generations, extending beyond the typical 8-second limit. This allows users to create coherent Veo 3 generations with native audio, up to 64 seconds long, and then continue editing it in Mosaic's canvas and editing timeline.

Get started building with Veo 3 in minutes

With this release, we’re making it more affordable to build applications that support high quality video generations. We're excited to see what developers will create with Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast!

Here’s a basic Python example to create a video (make sure to use the latest google-genai version):

import time
from google import genai
from google.genai import types

client = genai.Client()

operation = client.models.generate_videos(
    model="veo-3.0-fast-generate-001",
    prompt="a close-up shot of a golden retriever playing in a field of sunflowers",
    config=types.GenerateVideosConfig(
      negative_prompt="barking, woofing",
      aspect_ratio="9:16",
      resolution="720p",
    ),
)

# Waiting for the video(s) to be generated
while not operation.done:
    time.sleep(20)
    operation = client.operations.get(operation)
    print(operation)

generated_video = operation.response.generated_videos[0]
client.files.download(file=generated_video.video)
generated_video.video.save("golden_retriever.mp4")
Python

All videos generated by Veo will continue to include a digital SynthID watermark. To get started, check out the documentation, a Veo 3 starter app in Google AI Studio, or our Veo cookbook.

Prompts

1: The shot is of a lone rock climber skillfully making her ascent up a snow-capped mountain at sunrise. Capturing her as she navigates a section. The camera is close just a few feet away. She looks at the camera with a grin of professional admiration. Wiping her brow with a gloved hand, she looks directly into its lens and says with an impressed, enthusiastic tone, "Veo 3 is now like 50% cheaper and higher quality so go build" before turning to continue her climb.

2: Generate a high resolution video, shot in ultra-slow motion with a macro lens. The video captures a single drop of magical ink falling into crystal clear water. Instead of merely clouding the water, the ink blossoms into a miniature, living, ethereal diorama of nature, filled with animals and flowers, before gently fading out

3: A cinematic time-lapse video of a single seed sprouting, growing into a lush plant, and then blooming with vibrant flowers, all set against a subtly changing background that hints at the passage of seasons. Focus on the intricate details of the plant's development and the interplay of light and shadow

