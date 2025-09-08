Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast – new pricing, new configurations and better resolution

Today, we’re launching three big Veo updates: support for vertical format outputs (9:16 aspect ratio), 1080p HD output, and new, lower pricing. We're also making Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast stable and ready for scaled production use in the Gemini API.

More Veo, for less Effective today, we’re making it more affordable to generate high-quality videos with Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast with price reductions across the board. Veo 3: Now $0.40 / second; was $0.75 / second Veo 3 Fast: Now $0.15 / second; was $0.40 / second

Vertical video and 1080p support With Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast, you can now set the aspect ratio to 9:16 so that you can generate vertical format videos that are perfect for mobile-first and social use cases. Just set the ‘aspectRatio’ parameter to ‘9:16’ and you’re ready to go. You can also generate Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast videos in 1080p HD, allowing you to create even higher quality by setting the ‘resolution’ parameter to ‘1080p’.

To show how you can build new experiences, check out the MediaSim demo app in Google AI Studio. It integrates the tldraw SDK for an interactive canvas demonstrating how Gemini’s multimodal understanding, generation and image editing 🍌 capabilities can be combined with Veo 3 video and audio generation capabilities to create multimodal media simulations.

Get started building with Veo 3 in minutes With this release, we’re making it more affordable to build applications that support high quality video generations. We're excited to see what developers will create with Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast! Here’s a basic Python example to create a video (make sure to use the latest google-genai version):

import time from google import genai from google.genai import types client = genai.Client() operation = client.models.generate_videos( model="veo-3.0-fast-generate-001", prompt="a close-up shot of a golden retriever playing in a field of sunflowers", config=types.GenerateVideosConfig( negative_prompt="barking, woofing", aspect_ratio="9:16", resolution="720p", ), ) # Waiting for the video(s) to be generated while not operation.done: time.sleep(20) operation = client.operations.get(operation) print(operation) generated_video = operation.response.generated_videos[0] client.files.download(file=generated_video.video) generated_video.video.save("golden_retriever.mp4") Python Copied

All videos generated by Veo will continue to include a digital SynthID watermark. To get started, check out the documentation, a Veo 3 starter app in Google AI Studio, or our Veo cookbook.