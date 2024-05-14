Gemini 1.5 Pro and 1.5 Flash GA, 1.5 Flash tuning support, higher rate limits, and more API updates

Building on the momentum from Google I/O, we're announcing important updates to the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, including:

Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro stable release and billing

Higher rate limits on Gemini 1.5 Flash

Gemini 1.5 Flash tuning

JSON schema mode

Mobile support and light mode in Google AI Studio

We’re incredibly excited to see what you build with these new models and are committed to building towards a world class developer experience. You can get started with Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro free of charge in Google AI Studio.



Gemini 1.5 Flash updates

Gemini 1.5 Flash was purpose-built as our fastest, most cost-efficient model yet for high volume tasks, at scale, to address developers’ feedback asking for lower latency and cost. Today, we are increasing the rate limit for 1.5 Flash to 1000 requests per minute (RPM) and removing the request per day limit. The 1.5 Pro rate limit will not be changed at this time, but if you need even higher limits to scale or have feedback, please reach out to us.

Customizing models can help you reach the performance threshold needed to take AI models into production. To support that, we will also be rolling out tuning support for Gemini 1.5 Flash on June 17th. Tuning will be supported in both Google AI Studio and the Gemini API directly. Currently, tuning jobs are free of charge, and using a tuned model does not incur any additional per-token costs. You can learn more about tuning in the Gemini API docs.



Gemini API billing

In addition to the free tier, starting today, developers can unlock higher API rate limits by turning on a billing account in Google AI Studio.