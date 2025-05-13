Build and train a recommender system in 10 minutes using Keras and JAX

Today, we are excited to announce the launch of Keras Recommenders, a new library that puts state-of-the-art recommendation techniques at your fingertips.



Power digital experiences with recommendation systems

Recommendation systems power many of the interactions you have with technology today. Open up any app on your phone and you’ll likely find yourself interacting with a recommendation model right away, from the homefeed on your go-to social media platform to video suggestions on YouTube to even the ads that pop up in your favorite game. As the world of AI continues to evolve, delivering personalized experiences is more important than ever. Large language models can't do everything, and recommender systems are responsible for creating many top-tier digital experiences today.

To help developers create performant and accurate recommender systems, Keras Recommenders (KerasRS) contains a set of APIs with building blocks designed for tasks such as ranking and retrieval. For example, at Google, we use KerasRS to help power the feed in Google Play.



Install KerasRS with JAX, TensorFlow, or PyTorch

To get started, pip install the keras-rs package. Then set the backend to JAX (or TensorFlow or PyTorch). Now you are on your way to crafting your own state-of-the-art recommender system.