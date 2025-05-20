What's new with Agents: ADK, Agent Engine, and A2A Enhancements

At Google, we envision a future where intelligent agents are not just tools, but collaborative partners in solving complex challenges, streamlining workflows, and unlocking new possibilities. We believe that empowering developers with a platform that offers flexibility, trust, and comprehensive capabilities is key to realizing this potential. Today, we're thrilled to share a series of significant updates across our product portfolio that reflect this vision, designed to help you build and manage your intelligent agents with unprecedented ease and power. These enhancements focus on providing robust development tools, intuitive management interfaces, and seamless agent-to-agent communications, delivering a stronger foundation for the next generation of AI powered solutions.

Building with confidence and flexibility: Agent Development Kit (ADK) To empower you to create sophisticated agents with stability and adaptability, we've added significant innovations with our Agent Development Kit (ADK). Python ADK v1.0.0: Stability for Production-Ready Agents We're excited to announce the v1.0.0 stable release of our Python Agent Development Kit. This milestone signifies that the Python ADK is now production-ready, offering a reliable and robust platform for developers to confidently build and deploy their agents in live environments. We've heard incredible feedback from customers using Agent Development Kit already, including Renault Group, Box, and Revionics. Java ADK v0.1.0: Extending Agent Capabilities to the Java Ecosystem Expanding our reach, we're also launching the initial release of the Java ADK v0.1.0. This development brings the power and flexibility of the ADK to Java developers, enabling them to leverage its capabilities for their agent development needs.

To get started with the Java ADK, you can add the following dependency to your Maven project:

<dependency> <groupId>com.google.adk</groupId> <artifactId>google-adk</artifactId> <version>0.1.0</version> </dependency> XML Copied

Intuitive control and management: The Agent Engine UI The Vertex AI Agent Engine helps developers deploy, manage, and scale agents in production. We’re excited to now offer an Agent Engine UI to simplify the agent lifecycle in a more straightforward and centralized way. This user-friendly interface, accessible within the Google Cloud console, provides a comprehensive dashboard to view and manage your deployed agents, list sessions, trace and debug actions, and monitor your agents. This streamlined approach significantly enhances the development and management process, offering you greater control and deeper insights into your agent's behavior and performance.