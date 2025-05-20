What's new with Agents: ADK, Agent Engine, and A2A Enhancements

At Google, we envision a future where intelligent agents are not just tools, but collaborative partners in solving complex challenges, streamlining workflows, and unlocking new possibilities. We believe that empowering developers with a platform that offers flexibility, trust, and comprehensive capabilities is key to realizing this potential. Today, we're thrilled to share a series of significant updates across our product portfolio that reflect this vision, designed to help you build and manage your intelligent agents with unprecedented ease and power.
These enhancements focus on providing robust development tools, intuitive management interfaces, and seamless agent-to-agent communications, delivering a stronger foundation for the next generation of AI powered solutions.
To empower you to create sophisticated agents with stability and adaptability, we've added significant innovations with our Agent Development Kit (ADK).
To get started with the Java ADK, you can add the following dependency to your Maven project:
<dependency>
<groupId>com.google.adk</groupId>
<artifactId>google-adk</artifactId>
<version>0.1.0</version>
</dependency>
The Vertex AI Agent Engine helps developers deploy, manage, and scale agents in production. We’re excited to now offer an Agent Engine UI to simplify the agent lifecycle in a more straightforward and centralized way. This user-friendly interface, accessible within the Google Cloud console, provides a comprehensive dashboard to view and manage your deployed agents, list sessions, trace and debug actions, and monitor your agents. This streamlined approach significantly enhances the development and management process, offering you greater control and deeper insights into your agent's behavior and performance.
For agents to truly act as integral partners, they need to communicate effectively and securely with each other. We're continuously improving the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol with our partners to facilitate more sophisticated and reliable interactions between your agents.
Updated A2A protocol specification (v0.2) We've rolled out version 0.2 of our A2A protocol specification, incorporating key enhancements:
To make it easier for developers to leverage the A2A protocol, we're releasing the official Python SDK for A2A. This dedicated Software Development Kit provides the tools you need to interact with and build using A2A, simplifying the integration of these powerful communication capabilities into your Python-based agents.
Industry adoption of A2A is accelerating rapidly. We're already seeing platforms introduce enhanced capabilities for building, deploying, and securing A2A agents, which will help establish the infrastructure for the sophisticated multi-agent systems in the future. Simultaneously, companies are bringing A2A support to their existing agents, so that they can seamlessly communicate with other agents within this fast-growing ecosystem. Recent updates include:
We are incredibly excited about these updates and believe they will empower you to build even more sophisticated, reliable, and impactful intelligent agent solutions. These advancements in our ADK, Agent Engine, and A2A protocol are designed to provide you with a comprehensive and flexible platform to bring your most ambitious agent-driven projects to life.
We are looking forward to seeing what you build next.
