Build for Tomorrow in the Gemini API Developer Competition

Generative AI is here, and you have the power to help shape its future where technology enables a more accessible, sustainable, and joyful world.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, building for mobile, web, or beyond – we encourage all developers to join the Gemini API Developer Competition and share your creations with the world.
Help build groundbreaking applications that not only redefine what’s possible in this new era of AI, but also contribute to a better tomorrow. Whether a new or existing app, simply integrate the Gemini API for a chance to win great prizes.
Remember the early days of the web? That explosion of creativity, and the birth of entirely new ways to connect, play, and learn? Right now, we're at a similar inflection point with AI. We’re excited to see how you will incorporate the Gemini API into your apps.
We want you to leverage the Gemini API to tackle real-world challenges. Think of AI-driven disaster response systems that analyze data in real-time, educational games that adapt to the user, or even a chatbot that provides above and beyond customer service.
The Gemini API in Google AI Studio makes it easy to prototype and build with our powerful Gemini models, giving you access to features such as tuning, system instructions, and JSON mode. Get ideas from our prompt gallery or explore code examples and more on the Gemini API cookbook.
This competition offers the chance to showcase your ingenuity with the grand prize: a custom electric 1981 DeLorean.
By submitting your app, you’ll not only have a chance to win the grand prize, but a number of prizes across various areas including innovation awards for impact, usefulness, and creativity. We’re also recognizing top apps across platforms and tools (Android, ARCore, Chrome, Firebase, and Flutter) with technology awards, and a People's Choice Award voted by the developer community. To see the full list of prizes (including a $1 million prize pool) and categories, go to ai.google.dev/competition.
Head to ai.google.dev/competition for more information on prizes, categories, resources and official rules. The competition runs from now until August 12, 2024. Once it's over, you can vote for your favorite app to win the People's Choice award!
#buildwithgemini
Rules and Restrictions apply. See the competition terms and conditions at ai.google.dev//competition#rules