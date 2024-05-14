Build for Tomorrow in the Gemini API Developer Competition

Generative AI is here, and you have the power to help shape its future where technology enables a more accessible, sustainable, and joyful world. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, building for mobile, web, or beyond – we encourage all developers to join the Gemini API Developer Competition and share your creations with the world. Help build groundbreaking applications that not only redefine what’s possible in this new era of AI, but also contribute to a better tomorrow. Whether a new or existing app, simply integrate the Gemini API for a chance to win great prizes.

Build the next generation of AI apps Remember the early days of the web? That explosion of creativity, and the birth of entirely new ways to connect, play, and learn? Right now, we're at a similar inflection point with AI. We’re excited to see how you will incorporate the Gemini API into your apps. We want you to leverage the Gemini API to tackle real-world challenges. Think of AI-driven disaster response systems that analyze data in real-time, educational games that adapt to the user, or even a chatbot that provides above and beyond customer service.

Get started with the Gemini API The Gemini API in Google AI Studio makes it easy to prototype and build with our powerful Gemini models, giving you access to features such as tuning, system instructions, and JSON mode. Get ideas from our prompt gallery or explore code examples and more on the Gemini API cookbook.

Build for a better tomorrow and drive away in style This competition offers the chance to showcase your ingenuity with the grand prize: a custom electric 1981 DeLorean.

