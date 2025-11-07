Announcing the Agent Development Kit for Go: Build Powerful AI Agents with Your Favorite Languages

Today, we are thrilled to add Go to the Agent Development Kit (ADK) family of supported languages! We want to meet you as the builders, where you are so you can build powerful and sophisticated AI agents with the flexibility and control of ADK, using the language that best fits your stack and your use case.

ADK is an open-source, code-first toolkit designed for developers who need fine-grained control over their AI agents.

ADK moves the complexity of LLM orchestration, agent behavior, and tool-use directly into your code. This gives you:

Robust Debugging: Define logic with the same rigor you apply to all your services.

Reliable Versioning: Track changes and deploy with confidence.

Deployment freedom: Take your applications anywhere – from your laptop to the cloud.

What is ADK?

Agent Development Kit (ADK) is designed for developers seeking flexibility when building advanced AI agents that are tightly integrated with services in Google Cloud. It allows you to define agent behavior, orchestration, and tool use directly in code, enabling robust debugging, versioning, and deployment anywhere – from your laptop to the cloud.

Introducing ADK for Go