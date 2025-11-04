Agent Garden - Samples for learning, discovering and building

Today, we’re expanding access to Agent Garden by making it available to all users, not just those who use Google Cloud. Creating AI agents, particularly sophisticated multi-agent systems, may be difficult. Agent Garden helps address this by mitigating a primary obstacle developers encounter in the design of the agent itself. This process demands extensive investigation, precise coordination, and substantial developmental investment to integrate diverse tools and frameworks.

Agent Garden can help developers with challenges such as:

Developing AI agents that address complex business challenges

Creating intricate multi-agent workflows that blend generative AI with deterministic logic

Deploying and integrating agents seamlessly with existing systems and data sources

Agent Garden offers a growing repository of curated agent samples, solutions, and tools, designed to accelerate the development and deployment of powerful AI agents using the Agent Development Kit (ADK), Agent Garden provides a unique learning experience and resources to jump start your agent development journey.

Discovering Agent Garden's Capabilities

Agent Garden offers a robust collection of features tailored to various use cases. These code samples, developed with ADK, provide extensive integration with cloud services like BigQuery and Vertex AI Search, among others. We highly recommend exploring the available resources to understand their full potential.

Every agent sample includes a detailed overview, applicable use cases, architectural insights, and a description of its capabilities. Developers can also access the sample code directly on GitHub for in-depth review.