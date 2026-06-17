A2UI + MCP Apps: Combining the best of declarative and custom agentic UIs

As agentic workflows evolve beyond simple text exchanges to rich UIs, developers face a persistent trade-off between deep customization and seamless integration. Until now, developers often had to choose between two distinct paths: Model Context Protocol (MCP) Apps offer creative freedom within an iframe using standard web technologies. However, this reliance on iframes for these applications can lead to a fragmented user experience, characterized by aesthetic inconsistencies like clashing design systems or redundant scrollbars, while simultaneously presenting notable hurdles in both computational performance and security encapsulation .

offer creative freedom within an iframe using standard web technologies. However, this reliance on iframes for these applications can lead to a fragmented user experience, characterized by aesthetic inconsistencies like clashing design systems or redundant scrollbars, while simultaneously presenting notable hurdles in both and . Agent-to-User Interface (A2UI) utilizes a declarative framework. Instead of sending raw HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, A2UI employs a JSON payload to define what to render, allowing the host application to handle the presentation through its native components. The host application then securely converts this data into its own native UI elements. While this ensures consistent design and enhanced security, developers are restricted to a specific component library. This method provides a performant, secure, and integrated experience, particularly for structured data like charts and forms, but struggles with complex client-side logic. To address these trade-offs, we are sharing three architectural patterns, with implementation guides and sample code to demonstrate seamless integration of A2UI and MCP Apps. We are considering making a MCP extension to support A2UI, making these patterns easier to adopt. Let us know if you’re interested. Integrating these two approaches allows developers to leverage native component rendering for standard UI elements, while reserving custom iframe embedding for highly tailored, complex experiences. Pattern 1. Using A2UI over MCP servers Serving A2UI over MCP servers allows developers to add rich, natively rendered UIs to their tools as an alternative to MCP Apps. It pairs the simplicity of widely adopted MCP tool connectivity with native A2UI rendering. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for developers adopting generative UI. It provides the benefits of dynamic UI without the overhead of building a full Agent-to-Agent (A2A) architecture or dealing with complex discovery mechanisms. Architectural Advantages Bypassing iframe limitations: Using MCP Apps for UI in MCP servers, causing visual disjointment and lag. A2UI-over-MCP bypasses the iframe, allowing the host application to natively render the agent's intent using its own design system.

Using MCP Apps for UI in MCP servers, causing visual disjointment and lag. A2UI-over-MCP bypasses the iframe, allowing the host application to natively render the agent's intent using its own design system. Separation of concerns: MCP handles backend tools and data access, while A2UI handles frontend component rendering. This keeps agent logic clean and focused on reasoning rather than UI implementation details.

MCP handles backend tools and data access, while A2UI handles frontend component rendering. This keeps agent logic clean and focused on reasoning rather than UI implementation details. Enhanced environment portability: An MCP server can feed data to an A2UI client that renders on React, Flutter, or Angular without custom wiring. It provides "write-once, render-natively anywhere" capabilities, solving the problem where a server must prepare a unique response for every different surface.

An MCP server can feed data to an A2UI client that renders on React, Flutter, or Angular without custom wiring. It provides "write-once, render-natively anywhere" capabilities, solving the problem where a server must prepare a unique response for every different surface. Simplified security: Data flowing from MCP tools integrates with A2UI's secure-by-default JSON architecture. Unlike traditional methods passing raw HTML, A2UI uses a capability-based security model where the client only renders trusted components from a predefined catalog.

Data flowing from MCP tools integrates with A2UI's secure-by-default JSON architecture. Unlike traditional methods passing raw HTML, A2UI uses a capability-based security model where the client only renders trusted components from a predefined catalog. Accelerating Development Cycles: Expertise in crafting MCP Tools or defining Resources now translates directly into the ability to generate sophisticated user interfaces. By utilizing the A2UI Agent SDK, engineering teams can bypass the complexities of manual JSON authoring, as the library manages schema enforcement and validation natively. See it in action Below is a demo application that is powered by the A2UI-over-MCP architecture. The application consists of 2 panels.The left panel contains a simple form that allows users to select cooking style and protein type, and the right panel displays a recipe card. Users select the cooking style and protein types in the left panel and click on the "Get Recipe" button to fetch a new recipe card to be displayed on the right panel. Both panels in this app are generated by A2UI, and both leverage the A2UI-over-MCP architecture where A2UI payloads are retrieved directly from an MCP server and directly rendered with the A2UI framework. By leveraging the A2UI framework for rendering the UI, the host application does not have to maintain any UI component logic while maintaining a design consistency by simply applying its own theming to the A2UI components.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video The A2UI-over-MCP Recipe Studio in action

Under the hood: How it works Instead of an MCP server returning a standard text response or a bundled HTML/JS web app, for an MCP server to return A2UI payloads, it returns a structured JSON payload with a specific MIME type: application/a2ui+json .

Developers can leverage two distinct delivery mechanisms for this payload: via MCP Resources ( resources/read ) or through MCP Tool invocations ( tools/call ). Regardless of the method, the endpoint utilizes the a2ui:// URI scheme. Upon receipt, an A2UI-capable host environment automatically directs the JSON structure to its native rendering engine for execution. Implementation strategy: Static versus Dynamic Delivery 1.Static Delivery via MCP Resources ( resources/read ) For workflows requiring prescriptive interfaces that remain constant regardless of conversation context, developers can serve A2UI payloads as standard MCP Resources. The host application simply retrieves a dedicated URI—for example, a2ui://config-panel —and the server delivers the immutable JSON structure directly. Ideal use cases: Foundational components such as privacy notices, standardized configuration forms, or persistent preference settings.

Foundational components such as privacy notices, standardized configuration forms, or persistent preference settings. Key Benefit: This approach ensures high predictability and efficient caching with zero computational overhead, as it removes the need for real-time UI synthesis by the LLM. 2.Dynamic Delivery via MCP Tool Calls ( tools/call ) To unlock authentic generative UI and live data injection, clients can invoke an MCP Tool. The backend executes logic to retrieve real-time context, allowing the agent to assemble the A2UI layout dynamically. This bespoke payload is then returned as an embedded resource within the CallToolResult . Ideal use cases: Reactive data visualizations, context-aware weather modules, or personalized content cards tailored to specific user requirements.

Reactive data visualizations, context-aware weather modules, or personalized content cards tailored to specific user requirements. Key Benefit: Provides architectural versatility, empowering agents to build sophisticated, native-feeling experiences that respond to user objectives.

Architecture Diagram: An agent uses MCP to retrieve local dataset context and A2UI to stream a dynamic data visualization component directly to the client.

Explore the code To see this architecture in action, check out the A2UI-over-MCP Quick Start guide to run A2UIxMCP Recipe Studio Web App shown in the demo above. This interactive demo features a static A2UI surface loaded from an MCP Resource (a recipe selection form) and a dynamic A2UI surface served from an MCP Tool (a custom generated recipe card) running side-by-side. Understanding the differences: A2UI over MCP vs. A2UI over A2A A frequent point of inquiry among engineering teams is how the A2UI-over-MCP implementation differs from native Agent-to-Agent (A2A) architectures beyond the transport protocol. The distinction lies in the level of dynamism and orchestration complexity: A2UI over MCP (Resources): Static and prescriptive UI. This is the optimal choice for rigid structural requirements such as fixed data entry forms.

Static and prescriptive UI. This is the optimal choice for rigid structural requirements such as fixed data entry forms. A2UI over MCP (Tools): Templated and dynamic UI based on tool parameters. It can also serve static and prescriptive UI too. The dynamic controls are limited to the tool's input parameters.

Templated and dynamic UI based on tool parameters. It can also serve static and prescriptive UI too. The dynamic controls are limited to the tool's input parameters. A2UI over A2A: Fully generative and open-ended within the scope of the components in the supported catalogs. The agent has full conversational context and drives UI construction on the fly. This approach can also serve templated UI and static UI if desired. While engineers typically leverage MCP Tools for deterministic results, these endpoints are not inherently limited to static logic. Although employing a backend LLM is unconventional in standard MCP Tool configurations, developers can orchestrate an agentic layer behind the tool call to serve a more generative UI experience through the A2UI-over-MCP architecture if they choose to do so. However, the context for driving the UI generation will remain limited to the too parameters and the prescribed prompt for the backend agent. Pattern 2. Running MCP Apps in A2UI Components While A2UI over MCP is ideal for native integration, sometimes you need the isolated, highly custom environment of an MCP App. You can achieve this by encapsulating an MCP App within an A2UI component without disrupting the host's native design system or security boundaries. By encapsulating an MCP App within an A2UI component, engineers can delegate complex, state-intensive modules to a secure iframe for highly tailored experiences. This hybrid methodology empowers engineers with creative flexibility for intricate, state-intensive modules, while ensuring the primary interfaces to remain aligned with native design of the host and maintain robust state synchronization protocols. Architectural Advantages Brand Consistency and Controlled Delegation: The host maintains design control over the UX outside of the MCP App iframe, while carefully delegating the UX inside the MCP App to external tool developers

The host maintains design control over the UX outside of the MCP App iframe, while carefully delegating the UX inside the MCP App to external tool developers Specialized Capabilities: Complex, state-intensive modules — such as interactive games with real-time state transition, or intricate workflows with bespoke validation logics like concert seat selection — are often challenging to build with purely declarative components. Embedding an MCP App solves this by giving developers creative freedom where they need it most.

Complex, state-intensive modules — such as interactive games with real-time state transition, or intricate workflows with bespoke validation logics like concert seat selection — are often challenging to build with purely declarative components. Embedding an MCP App solves this by giving developers creative freedom where they need it most. Secure State Alignment: The host application maintains synchronization with the MCP App's internal state via a regulated, event-based loop. By utilizing the A2UI Rendering Engine as an intermediary, this architecture ensures state consistency while keeping the context of the primary environment separate from the third-party code. See it in action Below is a demo application that showcases the MCP App as an A2UI component. The server-side Agent responds with an A2UI payload, in which one of the components is an MCP App component whose input parameter includes the full code of a web-based Pong Game. The A2UI payload also includes 2 score cards that are not part of the MCP App. When the user starts playing the Pong Game against the CPU, the control of the paddle and the ball position states are governed by the code within the embedded MCP App. Yet, whenever there is a score, this event is relayed to the Agent and the native A2UI components are rehydrated with the updated score allowing state synchronization across all components (native A2UI and MCP App) in the A2UI surface.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video Example: A2UI Pong Game in Action

Under the hood: How it works To achieve this hybrid approach, developers define a custom A2UI component that acts as a secure iframe wrapper (referred to as MCP App Component). This generalized wrapper can hold any standard MCP App and provides a bridged channel for the app to communicate with the outside world. Whenever an agent requests, the MCP server transmits the app’s HTML and JavaScript assets to the agent. The agent then embeds the application code within a structured A2UI JSON, integrating it with the specified component parameters. The consolidated JSON is dispatched to the host and the MCP App is rendered within the above iframe wrapper alongside with the other A2UI native components. The A2UI Rendering Engine maintains the state across both the native components and the embedded MCP Apps using a secure, event-driven cycle, which we refer to as state synchronization. Rather than relying on real-time DOM scraping or state polling, synchronization follows an explicit interception loop: Interception and Conversion: When key state transitions occur inside the MCP App (e.g., a point is scored in Pong Game), the app triggers a standard MCP tool call. The wrapping A2UI component layer intercepts this request locally, maps the JSON arguments into structured A2UI Action context, and immediately returns an acknowledgment so the app's local UI loop is unblocked. Request Routing: The host application packages this converted context as an A2UI Action and routes it to the backend AI Agent. The agent functions as the overarching coordinator, tracking only macro "key-states" (such as game score or reservation confirmation) without keeping track of micro-states (such as paddle/ball coordinates or temporary form inputs). Hydration: Once the agent evaluates the overall surface state, it returns a formatted DataModel Update JSON. The A2UI engine directly updates native components (like a scorecard) and pushes this updated resource through the App Bridge to re-hydrate the inner MCP App's internal state. Explore the code To see this exact architecture in action, check out our MCP Apps in A2UI Quick Start guide to run a live client. This interactive demo features an AI Agent integrated with an MCP Server that can serve a Calculator App and a Pong Game which can be served in an Angular implementation of a generic MCP App wrapper component. Pattern 3. Running A2UI inside MCP Apps This pattern serves as a powerful modernization bridge, allowing developers to inject dynamic, agent-driven UIs into legacy applications or non-A2UI environments without requiring a complex architectural overhaul. In this pattern, the MCP App bundle contains its own A2UI renderer. To fetch the dynamic A2UI interfaces, the MCP App bridges a tool call to the server to retrieve the A2UI payload, leveraging the A2UI-over-MCP mechanics discussed earlier. Once the A2UI JSON payload is received, the MCP App parses and renders them entirely within its own iframe boundary. By absorbing the generative UI complexity into a self-contained renderer, this pattern allows developers to bring dynamic AI-driven interactions to existing systems with minimal to no architectural overhaul. Architectural Advantages Generative UI for non-A2UI hosts: This allows an MCP App to provide agent-driven A2UI capabilities even if the host environment does not natively support A2UI itself.

This allows an MCP App to provide agent-driven A2UI capabilities even if the host environment does not natively support A2UI itself. Upgrades for legacy systems: Legacy applications only need to support a basic MCP App iframe container. The MCP App absorbs all the generative UI complexity, unlocking dynamic AI interactions for older systems with minimal engineering effort.

Legacy applications only need to support a basic MCP App iframe container. The MCP App absorbs all the generative UI complexity, unlocking dynamic AI interactions for older systems with minimal engineering effort. Self-contained interaction loop : Because the A2UI renderer lives entirely within the iframed MCP App's boundary, local state transitions (e.g., accepting / rejecting document revision) can be handled securely and directly within the app. Only managed, predefined context is relayed back through the App Bridge to the host. See it in action Below is a demo application that showcases the A2UI embedded MCP App. The host app loads an MCP App that offers an online text-editor retrieved from an MCP Server. This MCP App is packaged together with the A2UI library which provides the capability to render A2UI JSON Payload as UI. By incorporating the A2UI-over-MCP technology discussed in Pattern 1, this MCP App can effectively communicate with the MCP Server to support generative UI features via A2UI protocol. In this demo, the user kicks off their AI-assisted text-editing by highlighting a portion of the text. When the user highlights the text, the backend server takes the text as an argument to devise contextually relevant parameters for editing the text. These controls are served via A2UI, and the MCP App renders them on receiving this payload. Users can then adjust the parameters to direct the AI on how they want to edit the parts. When the user clicks on "Generate Revision", the AI Agent will take these parameters into account and provide an edit suggestion to the user.

Sorry, your browser doesn't support playback for this video Example: A Generative Document Editor

Under the hood: How it works In contrast to the other patterns, this architectural pattern removes the need for native A2UI support within the host environment. By packaging the A2UI rendering engine directly within the MCP App bundle, developers can offload the complexity to the embedded application itself. By leveraging the App Bridge, the embedded MCP App communicates with a backend AI Agent using the A2UI-over-MCP mechanics from Pattern 1. Any response it receives from the MCP Server containing the MIME type application/a2ui+json is treated as an A2UI Payload and delegated to the A2UI library for rendering. To achieve the features that are generative in nature, this demo app has an AI Agent sitting behind the MCP Server. This allows the MCP Tool Calls to leverage LLM to produce context-relevant control parameters and text revisions from the provided arguments. The following interaction lifecycle governs this self-contained loop: Context Trigger: A user engages with the primary interface, such as by highlighting a specific passage within a document editor. Event Relay: The App Bridge transmits this event to the host via postMessage, which subsequently routes the context to the backend AI agent. Generative Payload Return: The agent evaluates the requirements and returns a bespoke A2UI JSON payload, which may include dynamic sliders or specialized editing controls, via the MCP Server. Internal Rendering: Upon identifying the application/a2ui+json MIME type, the app’s internal renderer dynamically mounts the interface in the designated panel. Managed Communication: High-level user actions are relayed through the bridge for backend processing, while local state transitions—like accepting or rejecting revisions—are managed directly within the app sandbox to maintain security isolation.

<html> <body> <div> <h3>MCP App (Editor Panel)</h3> <p>This text is native to the sandboxed third-party app.</p> <!-- A2UI Surface custom element provided by the A2UI SDK --> <a2ui-surface surfaceId="recipe-card"></a2ui-surface> </div> <script> // Note: The pseudocode below assumes AppBridge from @modelcontextprotocol/ext-apps // and a2uiProcessor from the A2UI SDK are preloaded or inlined. const bridge = new AppBridge({ name: 'editor-panel', version: '1.0.0' }); // Helper to extract and process dynamic A2UI responses from tool results function processA2UIResponse(result) { const a2uiResource = result?.content?.find( c => c.type === 'resource' && c.resource?.mimeType === 'application/a2ui+json' ); if (a2uiResource?.resource?.text) { const payload = JSON.parse(a2uiResource.resource.text); window.a2uiProcessor.processMessages(payload); } } // 1. Initialize AppBridge and fetch initial controls async function initApp() { await bridge.connect(); // Call server tool to load initial layout controls const result = await bridge.callServerTool({ name: 'fetch_controls', arguments: {} }); processA2UIResponse(result); } // 2. Handle interactive User Actions routed by the A2UI SDK window.a2uiProcessor.events.subscribe(async (event) => { if (!event.message.userAction) return; const action = event.message.userAction; // Route the user action directly via the bridge to the MCP Server tool const result = await bridge.callServerTool({ name: action.name, arguments: action.context }); // Feed any updated server UI states back to the A2UI processor processA2UIResponse(result); }); // Initialize the app on startup initApp(); </script> </body> </html> HTML Copied Example: A high-level overview of an embedded MCP App’s functional logic. It highlights the use of postMessage for host communication, the retrieval of dynamic A2UI layouts, and the relay of user interactions back to the server.

Explore the code To see this exact architecture in action, check out our A2UI in MCP Apps Quick Start guide to run a live client. This interactive demo features the MCP App containing its own A2UI rendering engine to support generative text-editing experience for users. Conclusion Combining A2UI and MCP Apps helps your agentic UIs remain secure, capable, and native-feeling without sacrificing creative expressiveness. This unified approach allows you to bypass iframes when rendering UI with tools (A2UI over MCP), display rich custom canvases inside declarative views (MCP Apps in A2UI), and easily drop dynamic UIs into existing web apps (A2UI in MCP Apps). Choosing the right architecture A2UI is a flexible message format which can be transmitted from any backend to any frontend. That flexibility means there are a lot of options for how you can use it.

To help you navigate these options, use the decision tree below to find the optimal architecture for your project's specific constraints and requirements: