Meet the students using Google technologies to address the UN’s sustainability goals around the globe

Posted by Rachel Francois, Global Program Manager, Google Developer Student Clubs





Every year, university students who are members of Google Developer Student Clubs around the world are invited to create innovative solutions for real-world problems as part of the Solution Challenge. Participating students use Google products and platforms like Android, Firebase, TensorFlow, Google Cloud, and Flutter to build solutions for one or more of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which promote employment for all, economic growth, and climate action, to name a few. Agreed upon in 2015 by all 193 United Nations Member States, the goals aim to end poverty, ensure prosperity, and protect the planet by 2030.

On Demo Day, August 3, live on YouTube, the final 10 teams of the 2023 Solution Challenge will present their solutions to a panel of Google judges and a global audience of developers. These top 10 finalists were selected among the top 100 teams globally. During the live event, judges will review team projects, ask questions, and choose the top 3 grand prize winners!

Want to be part of this awesome event? RSVP here to tune into Demo Day, vote for the People’s Choice Award, and watch the action as it unfolds in real time.

In the meantime, learn more about our top 10 finalists and their amazing solutions.

The Top 10 Projects

Buzzbusters, Universidad Mayor de San Andres in Bolivia 🇧🇴

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, & Infrastructure, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities, Goal 17: Partnerships

Buzzbusters is an early warning system designed to prevent epidemics of mosquito-borne diseases, like dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and yellow fever, by using Google Cloud monitoring technologies like Vertex AI, TensorFlow, Firebase, Flutter, Google Cloud Storage, Google Maps, and Google Colab.

Creators: Sergio Mauricio Nuñez, Saleth Jhoselin Mamani Huanca, Moises David Cisneros Laura, and Wendy Nayely Huayhua López

FarmX, Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria 🇳🇬

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production, Goal 13: Climate Action

FarmX is an app that empowers farmers to decide which crops to plant, how to implement precision agriculture, and how to detect crop diseases, using TensorFlow, Flutter, Firebase, and Google Cloud.

Creators: Victor Olufemi, Oluwaseun Salako, Lekan Adesina, and Festus Idowu

Femunity, Vellore Institute of Technology in India 🇮🇳

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities

Femunity is an innovative social media platform that empowers women by providing a safe and inclusive online space, using Flutter and Firebase.

Creators: Amritansh Sharma and Arin Yadav

HeadHome, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore 🇸🇬

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities

HeadHome is an app focused on tackling wandering by dementia patients, who can receive instructions from a dedicated watch or receive assistance from caregivers and volunteers. HeadHome is built on Google Cloud, using Cloud Run, Google Maps, and Firebase.

Creators: Chang Dao Zheng, Chay Hui Xiang, Ong Jing Xuan, and Marc Chern Di Yong

HearSitter, Yonsei University Seoul Campus in South Korea 🇰🇷

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

HearSitter is a mobile app that helps deaf parents with young children be aware of their children's needs, alerting parents to a baby’s cry or sudden noises. HearSitter was built using Flutter, Go Lang, Fiber, and AngularJS.

Creators: DongJae Kim, Juii Kim, HyoJeong Park, and YoungMin Jin

Project REMORA, University of Southampton in United Kingdom 🇬🇧

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 6: Clean Water & Sanitation

Project Remora is a smart water pollution tracking device that uses sensors to identify sources of water pollution, providing geo-tagged results that allow users to identify pollution sources using the concentration gradient. Project Remora was developed in the MIT App Inventor using Firebase, Realtime Database, and the Google Maps API.

Creators: Tong En Lim, Shao Qian Choong, Isaac Lim Rudd, and Aiman Haziq Bin Hairel Anuar

ReVita, Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, & Infrastructure

ReVita is a mobile app that addresses the mental and emotional challenges faced by organ transplant recipients, as well as the physical challenges of recovering from surgery. The ReVita app is built on GoLang, Flutter, Firebase, Google Fit, Google Maps API, Google Chat, Google Meet API, and Google Calendar API.

Creators: Dias Baimukhanov, Madiyar Moldabayev, Dinmukhamed Nuran, and Ansar Serikbayev

SlugLoop, University of California, Santa Cruz in United States 🇺🇸

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities, Goal 13: Climate Action

SlugLoop is a real-time bus tracking app that provides accurate route information for buses at the University of California Santa Cruz, allowing students to get to class on time, while reducing their carbon footprint. The SlugLoop app is built with React, Firebase, and Google Maps.

Creators: Bill Zhang, Alex Liu, Annie Liu, and Nicholas Szwed

Wonder, Korea University Seoul Campus in South Korea 🇰🇷

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

Wonder partners with local volunteer organizations to provide opportunities for users to engage in walking-based activities that contribute to their communities, like walking dogs for shelters or delivering meals to isolated seniors. Wonder is built with Flutter and utilizes TensorFlow, Google Maps, and Google Cloud.

Creators: Chanho Park, Keo Kim, Boyoung Kim, and Sukyung Baek

Wonder Reader, Binus University International in Indonesia 🇮🇩

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities

Wonder Reader is a 3D printed digital braille reader that helps visually impaired students learn by connecting wirelessly to a smartphone, allowing teachers to send questions to the device through Bluetooth and students to reply using the built-in braille keyboard. Wonder Reader was built using Google Cloud, Firebase, Flutter, and Google Text to Speech API.

Creators: Philipus Adriel Tandra, Aric Hernando, Jason Jeremy Wijadi, and Jason Christian Hailianto

Special thanks to our Google mentors and Google Developer Experts for supporting the students as they developed their fascinating projects.

Feeling inspired and ready to learn more about Google Developer Student Clubs? Find a club near you, and be sure to RSVP and tune in to the upcoming Solution Challenge Demo Day livestream on August 3 at 10:00am ET.