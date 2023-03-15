4 updates from the Google for Games Developer Summit

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Alex Chen, Google for Games

This week, we announced new games solutions and updates to our tools at the Google for Games Developer Summit, a free digital event for developers, publishers and advertisers. From highlighting viewership growth trends on YouTube gaming to reaching more players on different devices with Google Play Games on PC, here’s a quick recap with some of our top announcements and key updates.

1. Build high-quality games on Android

The Android team talked about how they’ve made it easier to develop fun and engaging games with updates to Android vitals and the Android Game Development Kit. They also shared how you can get these games to more users on more devices, with Android support for form factors like foldables, Chromebooks and PCs. Learn more about these announcements, including new ways to connect with a global audience, on the Android Developers blog.

2. Strengthen your ads monetization and growth strategies

Google Ads showed advertisers how to get more value from both in-app ads and in-app purchases with a new feature called target return on ad spend for hybrid monetization. And AdMob showed publishers how to save time and costs with a more efficient way to manage ad mediation, with a revamped buyer management interface and streamlined ad unit mapping workflow. See more in the Google Ads blog post.

3. Create connections with your community

As a home of popular gaming creators, videos, and livestreams worldwide, YouTube continues to see incredible growth. The YouTube team announced that over 2 trillion hours of gaming content was consumed in 2022. Through different formats, availability on multiple devices and culture-shaping Creators, they’re committed to being the place where game publishers and Creators reach players and build communities around their favorite games.

4. Keep players engaged with live service games

Google Cloud shared their strategy for live service game development. They’re combining technology that brings togethers players from all over the world, databases that store critical data for an optimal player experience and the analytics that allow game companies to foster a relationship with their players. Learn more on Google Cloud’s blog.

Whether it’s creating the newest hit game, connecting with an enthusiastic community or growing your business to reach more players everywhere, Google is glad to be your partner along the way. To learn more, you can access all content on demand. And if you’re planning to attend Game Developers Conference next week in San Francisco, come say hi at one of our in-person developer sessions.