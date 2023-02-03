3 things to expect at the Google for Games Developer Summit

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Greg Hartrell, Product Director, Games on Play/Android

Save the date for this year’s virtual Google for Games Developer Summit, happening on March 14 at 9 a.m. PT. You’ll hear about product updates and discover new ways to build great games, connect with players around the globe and grow your business.

Here are three things you can expect during and after the event:

1. Hear about Google’s newest games products for developers

The summit kicks off at 9 a.m. PT, with keynotes from teams across Android, Google Play, Ads and Cloud. They’ll discuss the latest trends in the gaming industry and share new products we’re working on to help developers build great experiences for gamers everywhere.

2. Learn how to grow your games business in on-demand sessions

Following the keynotes, more than 15 on-demand sessions will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT, where you can learn more about upcoming products, watch technical deep dives and hear inspiring stories from other game developers. Whether you’re looking to expand your reach, reduce cheating or better understand in-game ad formats, there will be plenty of content to help you take your game to the next level.

3. Join us at the Game Developers Conference

If you’re looking for even more gaming content after the summit, join us in person for the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. We’ll host developer sessions on March 20 and 21 to share demos, technical best practices and more.

Visit g.co/gamedevsummit to learn more and get updates about both events, including the full agendas. See you there!