Updates to Emoji: New Characters, New Animation, New Color Customization, and More!

Posted by Jennifer Daniel, Emoji and Expression Creative Director

It’s official: new emoji are here, there, and everywhere.



But what exactly is “new” and where is “here”? Great question.



Emoji have long eclipsed their humble beginnings in sms text messages in the 1990’s. Today, they appear in places you'd never expect like self-checkout kiosks, television screens and yes, even refrigerators 😂. As emoji increase in popularity and advance in how they are used, the Noto Emoji project has stepped up our emoji game to help everyone get “🫠” without having to buy a new device (or a new refrigerator).



Over the past couple of years we’ve been introducing a suite of updates to make it easier than ever for apps to embrace emoji. Today, we’re taking it a step further by introducing new emoji characters (in color and in monochrome), metadata like shortcodes, a new font standard called COLRv1, open source animated emotes, and customization features in emoji kitchen. Now it’s easier than ever to operate at the speed of language online.

New Emoji!

🎉

First and foremost, earlier today the Unicode Consortium published all data files associated with the Unicode 15.0 release, including 31 new emoji characters.

Among the collection includes a wing(🪽), a leftwards and rightwards hand, and a shaking face (🫨). Now you too can make pigs fly (🐖🪽), high five (🫸🏼🫷🏿), and shake in your boots all in emoji form (🫨🫨🫨🫨🫨).

These new characters bring our emoji total to 3,664 and all of them are all coming to Android soon and will become available across Google products early next year.



Can’t wait until then? You can download the font today and use it today (wherever color vector fonts are supported). Our entire emoji library including the source files and associated metadata like short codes is open source on Github for you to go build with and build on (Note: Keep an eye open for those source files on Github later this week).



And before you ask, yes the variable monochrome version of Noto Emoji that launched earlier this year is fully up to date to the new Unicode Standard. 🪿🫎🪮