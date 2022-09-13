Updates to Emoji: New Characters, New Animation, New Color Customization, and More!

Link copied to clipboard
Posted by Jennifer Daniel, Emoji and Expression Creative Director
It’s official: new emoji are here, there, and everywhere.
But what exactly is “new” and where is “here”? Great question.
Emoji have long eclipsed their humble beginnings in sms text messages in the 1990’s. Today, they appear in places you'd never expect like self-checkout kiosks, television screens and yes, even refrigerators 😂. As emoji increase in popularity and advance in how they are used, the Noto Emoji project has stepped up our emoji game to help everyone get “🫠” without having to buy a new device (or a new refrigerator).
Over the past couple of years we’ve been introducing a suite of updates to make it easier than ever for apps to embrace emoji. Today, we’re taking it a step further by introducing new emoji characters (in color and in monochrome), metadata like shortcodes, a new font standard called COLRv1, open source animated emotes, and customization features in emoji kitchen. Now it’s easier than ever to operate at the speed of language online.
New Emoji!
First and foremost, earlier today the Unicode Consortium published all data files associated with the Unicode 15.0 release, including 31 new emoji characters.🎉
Among the collection includes a wing(), a leftwards and rightwards hand, and a shaking face (). Now you too can make pigs fly (🐖), high five (🏼🏿), and shake in your boots all in emoji form ().
These new characters bring our emoji total to 3,664 and all of them are all coming to Android soon and will become available across Google products early next year.
Can’t wait until then? You can download the font today and use it today (wherever color vector fonts are supported). Our entire emoji library including the source files and associated metadata like short codes is open source on Github for you to go build with and build on (Note: Keep an eye open for those source files on Github later this week).
And before you ask, yes the variable monochrome version of Noto Emoji that launched earlier this year is fully up to date to the new Unicode Standard.
This animation is so good. Go get it, KDDI dancer.
Just as language doesn’t stand still, neither do emoji. Say hello to our first set of animations
!!!!!
Scan the collection, download in your preferred file format, and watch them dance. You may have already seen a few in the Messages by Google app which supports these today. The artwork is available under the CC BY 4.0 license
.
New Color Font Support
Emoji innovation isn't limited to mobile anymore and there is a lot to be explored in web environments. Thanks to a new font format called COLRv1
, color fonts
— such as Noto Color emoji — can render with the crispness we’ve come to expect from digital imagery. You can also do some sweet things to customize the appearance of color fonts. If you’re viewing this on the latest version of Chrome. Go ahead, give it a whirl.
(Having trouble using this demo? Please update to the latest version of Chrome.)
Make a vaporwave duck
Or a duck from the 1920's
Softie duckie
… a sunburnt duck?
Before you ask: No, you can’t send 1920's duck as a traditional emoji using the COLRv1 tech. It’s more demonstrating the possibilities of this new font standard. Because your ducks render in the browser
(*) interoperability isn’t an issue! Take our vibrant and colorful drawings and stretch our imaginations of what it even means to be an emoji. It’s an exciting time to be emoji-adjacent.
If you’d like to send goth emoji today in a messaging app, you’ll have to use Emoji Kitchen stickers in Gboard to customize their color. *COLRv1 is available on Google Chrome and in Edge. Expect it in other browsers such as Firefox soon.
Customized Emotes
That’s right, you can change the color of emoji using emoji kitchen. No shade: I love that “pink heart” was anointed the title of “Most anticipated emoji
” on social media earlier this summer but what if … changing the color of an emote happened with the simple click of a button and didn’t require the Unicode Consortium, responsible for digitizing the world’s languages, to do a cross-linguistic study of color terms
to add three new colored hearts?
Customizing and personalizing emotes is becoming more technically feasible, thanks to Noto Emoji. Look no further than Emoji Kitchen available on Gboard: type a sequence of emoji including a colored heart to change its color.
No lime emoji? No problem.🍋💚
Red rose too romantic for the moment? Try a yellow rose🌹💛
Feeling goth? 💋🖤
Go Cardinals! ❤️🐦
While technically these are stickers, it’s a lovely example of how emoji are rapidly evolving. Whether you're a developer, designer, or just a citizen of the Internet, Noto Emoji has something for everyone and we love seeing what you make with it.