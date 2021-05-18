Posted by Soc Sieng, Developer Advocate, Payments & Ola Ben Har, Payments DevRel Lead

We redesigned the Google Pay app to boost user engagement with your business.

The redesigned app makes it easy for users to find your business and provides you with a branded surface that lets you build relationships with your customers at scale.

The app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store in the US, India, and Singapore with availability in more markets on the way. In this blog post, we focus on features available in the US version of the app.

New in Google Pay

The Google Pay app focuses on users' relationships with people, businesses, and other everyday essentials.

The app lets users send money, save money, and see spending insights.

It makes it easy for users to save money at their favorite businesses and discover new ones.

It also provides your brand with another surface to initiate meaningful reengagement with your customers. The branded experience is automatically created when customers check out with Google Pay or a Google Pay-enrolled card in the app, in stores, or online. This dedicated space for your business is also where customers can redeem offers, sign up for loyalty rewards, and view their transaction histories.

How it works

Google Pay's new features are only part of the story.

Behind the scenes, we worked on the Google Pay APIs and developer tools to enable those experiences, help you acquire new customers, and better serve existing ones.

Google Pay APIs for Web and Android

Google Pay APIs for Web and Android enable your transaction history within your branded experience on Google Pay in addition to contactless payments in store. After a user makes a purchase with Google Pay or a Google Pay-enrolled card, they can search for your brand and view their transaction history in Google Pay.

When you integrate with the Google Pay APIs, you're not only providing a convenient and secure checkout option in your app or on your website, but you also let your users track their transactions, independent of the channel, in one central place. Your brand becomes searchable for millions of active Google Pay users, which provides you with more reengagement opportunities.

Loyalty Enrollment and Sign-in API

The Loyalty Enrollment and Sign-in API lets users discover, and sign up or sign in to your loyalty program from your branded experience with a few taps in Google Pay.

When users sign up, they provide their consent and Google Pay securely shares sign-up details with your loyalty program’s sign-up process. They can use information that they already saved to their Google Accounts, which makes the sign-up process a snap. Afterward, users can easily access their loyalty passes at checkout.

That does it for now, but these updates are only the beginning, so stay tuned for more news in this space!

Learn more

Want to learn more about Google Pay? Here's what you can do: