Unlocking the Next Era of On-Device AI with Google Tensor and Pixel

That's a wrap on Google I/O India! In a special joint showcase with the Google Pixel team, we officially unveiled how Google Tensor’s custom System-on-Chip (SoC) and advanced Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) are driving the next generation of powerful, 100% private on-device AI for from Google Pixel 10 family of devices1

Here is a summary of the groundbreaking Google India I/O Showcases:

Introducing Gemma 4 E2B for TPU

We debuted Gemma 4 E2B for TPU—a state-of-the-art, powerful, yet remarkably lightweight model designed to run natively on the Pixel TPU. Gemma 4 ensures your data never leaves the device, guaranteeing absolute offline privacy for edge AI applications.

Agent Skills & Mobile Actions

We demonstrated how your on-device TPU can act as a personal travel planner, recipe guide, or home automator completely offline. Additionally, using Functional Gemma running natively on the TPU, users can execute Mobile Actions to command core phone functions—like WiFi or maps—using just private voice or text.