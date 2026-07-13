Unlocking the Next Era of On-Device AI with Google Tensor and Pixel

That's a wrap on Google I/O India! In a special joint showcase with the Google Pixel team, we officially unveiled how Google Tensor’s custom System-on-Chip (SoC) and advanced Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) are driving the next generation of powerful, 100% private on-device AI for from Google Pixel 10 family of devices1
Here is a summary of the groundbreaking Google India I/O Showcases:
We debuted Gemma 4 E2B for TPU—a state-of-the-art, powerful, yet remarkably lightweight model designed to run natively on the Pixel TPU. Gemma 4 ensures your data never leaves the device, guaranteeing absolute offline privacy for edge AI applications.
We demonstrated how your on-device TPU can act as a personal travel planner, recipe guide, or home automator completely offline. Additionally, using Functional Gemma running natively on the TPU, users can execute Mobile Actions to command core phone functions—like WiFi or maps—using just private voice or text.
We showcased seamless, internet-free reasoning across text, images, and audio:
* AI Chat: Instant, deep offline conversations (even at 30,000 feet).
* Ask Image: Snap and identify objects, plants, or issues with 0% internet.
* Ask Audio: 100% private, on-device audio transcription for lectures and notes.
We highlighted how this technology transforms industries right now:
* Retail: Converting recipe ideas into precise, localized in-store shopping maps completely offline.
* Automobile: Giving mechanics on-the-spot visual diagnostics from photos of faulty parts.
Sign up for the Tensor SDK, offering the unified developer workflow and 100+ classical ML models in addition to the latest SLM models you need to build secure, edge-based AI. Refer to our Open Source Edge TPU Application code base and start building next-gen AI on Pixel today.
This I/O Event was made possible through the collaboration of several teams. We thank them for their significant contributions:
Tensor Team for Google I/O India Event: Himangshu Roy, Prakul Sawhney, Malini P V, Chanchal Raj, Chirag Gupta, Akhilesh Ravi, Shubham Saini, Abhishek Jatram, Jui Pradhan, Naina Singla, Jayanthan K, Rishubh Khurana, Sarvesh Das, Alice Zheng, Yishuang Pang, Na Li, Lu wang
Pixel Business Team: Lokesh Madala, Amit Roykaran, Mitul Shah, Keya Mukherji, Lokesh Madala, Sneha Budhia
https://ai.google.dev/edge/litert/next/tensor_ml_terms
1- Devices supported are Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold