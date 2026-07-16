Evolving Spec-Driven Development: Conductor Now Supports Antigravity

We introduced Conductor last year to bring spec-driven development directly to your terminal. By shifting project awareness out of ephemeral chat logs and into persistent, version-controlled markdown files, Conductor has helped developers globally plan their architectures before they build.
Today, we are excited to announce the next phase of this journey: Conductor is evolving from a Gemini CLI extension into the Conductor Plugin. Plugins can include skills, rules, MCP servers, and hooks in a single package. Transitioning Conductor into a plugin creates a more fluid, conversational experience without sacrificing the procedural rigor of Spec-Driven Development (SDD). This also means Conductor is compatible with tools such as Antigravity CLI.
By transitioning Conductor to a plugin, we are removing the friction of strict command sequences. Conductor will now engage with you conversationally, dynamically generating context, specs, and plans organically as you discuss your feature requirements. You still get the benefits of persistent Markdown artifacts—your
spec.md and
plan.md aren't going anywhere—but the process of creating and iterating on them is now as simple as chatting with your AI assistant. It intelligently knows when to update your context or check off a completed task in your plan, letting you focus on the architecture while the AI manages the project state in the background.
A benefit of transitioning Conductor to a plugin is that it breaks the workflow out to support multiple tools. Until now, Conductor has been exclusively tied to the Gemini CLI as an extension. By becoming a plugin, Conductor is now a portable, ecosystem-wide capability.
Regardless of which tool you choose, your AI agent will understand the foundational documents about your project's architecture, guidelines, and goals. Your shared configuration and ongoing development tracks will persist seamlessly, meaning an AI-assisted workflow started in one tool can be continued in another without losing a single beat of context.
Conductor’s mission has always been to help make AI development safe, predictable, and architecturally sound. By evolving into a conversational plugin, we are making that power more accessible and adaptable to your unique workflow. We can’t wait to see what you build next.
Want to learn more? Test-drive the Conductor Plugin’s features in our hands-on Codelab.
Ready to build? Install the plugin and start using the Conductor Plugin today here, or run the following command to integrate it with Antigravity CLI:
agy plugins install https://github.com/gemini-cli-extensions/conductor