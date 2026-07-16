Evolving Spec-Driven Development: Conductor Now Supports Antigravity

We introduced Conductor last year to bring spec-driven development directly to your terminal. By shifting project awareness out of ephemeral chat logs and into persistent, version-controlled markdown files, Conductor has helped developers globally plan their architectures before they build.

Today, we are excited to announce the next phase of this journey: Conductor is evolving from a Gemini CLI extension into the Conductor Plugin. Plugins can include skills, rules, MCP servers, and hooks in a single package. Transitioning Conductor into a plugin creates a more fluid, conversational experience without sacrificing the procedural rigor of Spec-Driven Development (SDD). This also means Conductor is compatible with tools such as Antigravity CLI.

Driving SDD via a natural conversation

By transitioning Conductor to a plugin, we are removing the friction of strict command sequences. Conductor will now engage with you conversationally, dynamically generating context, specs, and plans organically as you discuss your feature requirements. You still get the benefits of persistent Markdown artifacts—your spec.md and plan.md aren't going anywhere—but the process of creating and iterating on them is now as simple as chatting with your AI assistant. It intelligently knows when to update your context or check off a completed task in your plan, letting you focus on the architecture while the AI manages the project state in the background.

Conductor for Antigravity CLI and beyond

A benefit of transitioning Conductor to a plugin is that it breaks the workflow out to support multiple tools. Until now, Conductor has been exclusively tied to the Gemini CLI as an extension. By becoming a plugin, Conductor is now a portable, ecosystem-wide capability.

Regardless of which tool you choose, your AI agent will understand the foundational documents about your project's architecture, guidelines, and goals. Your shared configuration and ongoing development tracks will persist seamlessly, meaning an AI-assisted workflow started in one tool can be continued in another without losing a single beat of context.

What this means for your team

Backwards compatibility: The new Conductor Plugin works well with old Conductor commands and existing plans and specs explicitly.

Natural interaction: Spend less time memorizing commands and more time discussing your implementation strategy.

Portability: Use Conductor in the tool that fits your current task, whether that’s Antigravity CLI, Claude, or other tools.

Preserved context: Maintain the core promise of spec-driven development. Your repository remains the single source of truth, but how you interact with that truth is now far more intuitive.

Improved task completion: The Conductor Plugin achieved a higher success rate across the most complex subset of TerminalBench tasks compared to a user not using SDD.

How to get started

Conductor’s mission has always been to help make AI development safe, predictable, and architecturally sound. By evolving into a conversational plugin, we are making that power more accessible and adaptable to your unique workflow. We can’t wait to see what you build next.



Want to learn more? Test-drive the Conductor Plugin’s features in our hands-on Codelab.

Ready to build? Install the plugin and start using the Conductor Plugin today here, or run the following command to integrate it with Antigravity CLI: