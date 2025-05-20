From idea to app: Introducing Stitch, a new way to design UIs

That's precisely the problem Stitch aims to solve – Stitch is a new experiment from Google Labs that allows you to turn simple prompt and image inputs into complex UI designs and frontend code in minutes.

Building great applications always comes down to a powerful partnership between design and development. Designers envision the user experience, crafting intuitive and engaging interfaces. Developers then bring those designs to life with functional code. Traditionally, connecting design ideas to working code took a lot of manual effort and back-and-forth.

Stitch was born of an idea between a designer and an engineer, both looking to build a product that optimized their respective workflows. It leverages the multimodal capabilities of Gemini 2.5 Pro to create a more fluid and integrated workflow between design and development. And, with an option to refine your design with image inputs, an interactive chat, theme selectors, and a paste to Figma function, Stitch lets you truly hone in on your creative designs and development needs.



Here’s what Stitch offers today to enhance your design and development process:



Generate UI from natural language

Describe the application you want to build in plain English, including details like color palettes or desired user experience. Stitch can generate a visual interface tailored to your description.



Generate UI from images or wireframes

Have a design sketch on a whiteboard, a screenshot of a compelling UI, or a rough wireframe? Upload it to Stitch. Stitch processes the image to produce a corresponding digital UI, bridging your initial visual ideas to a functional design.



Rapid iteration and design exploration

Design is an iterative process, and Stitch facilitates this by allowing you to generate multiple variants of your interface. Experiment with different layouts, components, and styles to achieve the desired look and feel.



Seamless transition to development

Once you're satisfied with your design, Stitch provides crucial bridges to the development workflow:

Paste to Figma: Your generated design can be seamlessly pasted to Figma for easy further refinement, collaboration with design teams, and integration into existing design systems.

Export front-end code: Stitch generates clean, functional front-end code based on your design, so you have a fully functional UI ready to go.



Stitch is about unlocking the magic of app creation for everyone. We're thrilled to bring this experiment to you and can't wait to see what you'll build with it.

Try out Stitch at stitch.withgoogle.com and let us know what you think!