Large Language Models On-Device with MediaPipe and TensorFlow Lite

from mediapipe.tasks.python.genai import converter config = converter . ConversionConfig ( ... ) converter . convert_checkpoint ( config )

3. Include the LLM Inference SDK in your application

import { FilesetResolver , LlmInference } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mediapipe/tasks-genai”

4. Host the TensorFlow Lite Flatbuffer along with your application. 5. Use the LLM Inference API to take a text prompt and get a text response from your model

const fileset = await FilesetResolver . forGenAiTasks ( "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@mediapipe/tasks-genai/wasm" ); const llmInference = await LlmInference . createFromModelPath ( fileset , “ model . bin ” ); const responseText = await llmInference . generateResponse ( "Hello, nice to meet you" ); document . getElementById ( 'output' ) . textContent = responseText ;

Please see our documentation and code examples for a detailed walk through of each of these steps. Here are real time gifs of Gemma 2B running via the MediaPipe LLM Inference API.

Gemma 2B running on-device in browser via the MediaPipe LLM Inference API

Gemma 2B running on-device on iOS (left) and Android (right) via the MediaPipe LLM Inference API

Models Our initial release supports the following four model architectures. Any model weights compatible with these architectures will work with the LLM Inference API. Use the base model weights, use a community fine-tuned version of the weights, or fine tune weights using your own data.

Model Performance Through significant optimizations, some of which are detailed below, the MediaPipe LLM Inference API is able to deliver state-of-the-art latency on-device, focusing on CPU and GPU to support multiple platforms. For sustained performance in a production setting on select premium phones, Android AICore can take advantage of hardware-specific neural accelerators. When measuring latency for an LLM, there are a few terms and measurements to consider. Time to First Token and Decode Speed will be the two most meaningful as these measure how quickly you get the start of your response and how quickly the response generates once it starts.

The Prefill Speed and Decode Speed are dependent on model, hardware, and max tokens. They can also change depending on the current load of the device. The following speeds were taken on high end devices using a max tokens of 1280 tokens, an input prompt of 1024 tokens, and int8 weight quantization. The exception being Gemma 2B (int4), found here on Kaggle, which uses a mixed 4/8-bit weight quantization.

Benchmarks

On the GPU, Falcon 1B and Phi 2 use fp32 activations, while Gemma and StableLM 3B use fp16 activations as the latter models showed greater robustness to precision loss according to our quality eval studies. The lowest bit activation data type that maintained model quality was chosen for each. Note that Gemma 2B (int4) was the only model we could run on iOS due to its memory constraints, and we are working on enabling other models on iOS as well.

Performance Optimizations To achieve the performance numbers above, countless optimizations were made across MediaPipe, TensorFlow Lite, XNNPack (our CPU neural network operator library), and our GPU-accelerated runtime. The following are a select few that resulted in meaningful performance improvements. Weights Sharing: The LLM inference process comprises 2 phases: a prefill phase and a decode phase. Traditionally, this setup would require 2 separate inference contexts, each independently managing resources for its corresponding ML model. Given the memory demands of LLMs, we've added a feature that allows sharing the weights and the KV cache across inference contexts. Although sharing weights might seem straightforward, it has significant performance implications when sharing between compute-bound and memory-bound operations. In typical ML inference scenarios, where weights are not shared with other operators, they are meticulously configured for each fully connected operator separately to ensure optimal performance. Sharing weights with another operator implies a loss of per-operator optimization and this mandates the authoring of new kernel implementations that can run efficiently even on sub-optimal weights. Optimized Fully Connected Ops: XNNPack’s FULLY_CONNECTED operation has undergone two significant optimizations for LLM inference. First, dynamic range quantization seamlessly merges the computational and memory benefits of full integer quantization with the precision advantages of floating-point inference. The utilization of int8/int4 weights not only enhances memory throughput but also achieves remarkable performance, especially with the efficient, in-register decoding of 4-bit weights requiring only one additional instruction. Second, we actively leverage the I8MM instructions in ARM v9 CPUs which enable the multiplication of a 2x8 int8 matrix by an 8x2 int8 matrix in a single instruction, resulting in twice the speed of the NEON dot product-based implementation. Balancing Compute and Memory: Upon profiling the LLM inference, we identified distinct limitations for both phases: the prefill phase faces restrictions imposed by the compute capacity, while the decode phase is constrained by memory bandwidth. Consequently, each phase employs different strategies for dequantization of the shared int8/int4 weights. In the prefill phase, each convolution operator first dequantizes the weights into floating-point values before the primary computation, ensuring optimal performance for computationally intensive convolutions. Conversely, the decode phase minimizes memory bandwidth by adding the dequantization computation to the main mathematical convolution operations.