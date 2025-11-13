Introducing Code Wiki: Accelerating your code understanding

Reading existing code is the one of the biggest, most expensive bottlenecks in software development.
To address this issue and improve your productivity, we're introducing Code Wiki, a platform that maintains a continuously updated, structured wiki for code repositories.
At Google, our mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. For developers, that means unlocking the vital knowledge currently buried in complex source code.
We built a system that fulfills this mission by keeping documentation alive. Instead of static files, it maintains a continuously updated, structured wiki for every repository.
Today, we're launching the Code Wiki website in public preview, our first product built on this new system. It ingests public repositories and generates, hosts, and maintains comprehensive and interactive documentation for each one.
Instead of reading static text, you can navigate interactively, jumping directly from high-level concept explanations to the exact code files, classes, and functions they reference. If you get stuck on a complex module, you can ask the Gemini-powered chat agent that uses the always-up-to-date wiki as context to answer highly specific questions about your repository, instantly bridging the gap between learning about the code and actually exploring it. For times when text isn't enough, Code Wiki automatically generates always-current architecture, class, and sequence diagrams, ensuring you can visualize complex relationships that match the exact current state of the code.
This AI-powered, automated, intelligent, and integrated approach is the key to solving this bottleneck. New contributors can make their first commit on Day 1, while senior developers can understand new libraries in minutes, not days.
While the open-source ecosystem hosts massive repositories, it’s often our own private repos that are the hardest to document effectively. Especially in companies where the original code author might not even be available anymore, understanding legacy code is a massive hurdle. We see this technology as a game-changer for these internal environments, ensuring everyone has the ability to deeply understand the code they’re working on.
We’re building a Gemini CLI extension for Code Wiki so teams can run the same system locally and securely on internal repositories. Join the waitlist for the Gemini CLI extension.
Developers should spend their time building, not deciphering. The era of manual, outdated documentation and endless code-reading is over. The future of development is about instant understanding.
Start now at codewiki.google.