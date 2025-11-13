Introducing Code Wiki: Accelerating your code understanding

NOV. 13, 2025
Fergus Hurley Director, Product Management Google Cloud, Developer & Experiences
Pedro Rodriguez Senior Engineering Manager Google Cloud, Developer & Experiences
Rafael Marques Product Manager Google Cloud, Developer & Experiences

Reading existing code is the one of the biggest, most expensive bottlenecks in software development.

To address this issue and improve your productivity, we're introducing Code Wiki, a platform that maintains a continuously updated, structured wiki for code repositories.

A new way to understand code

At Google, our mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. For developers, that means unlocking the vital knowledge currently buried in complex source code.

We built a system that fulfills this mission by keeping documentation alive. Instead of static files, it maintains a continuously updated, structured wiki for every repository.

  1. Automated & always up-to-date: Code Wiki scans the full codebase and regenerates the documentation after each change. The docs evolve with the code.
  2. Intelligent & context-aware: The entire, always-current wiki serves as the knowledge base for an integrated chat. You’re not talking to a generic model, but to one that knows your repo end-to-end.
  3. Integrated & actionable: Every wiki section and chat answer is hyper-linked directly to the relevant code files and definitions. Reading and exploring merge into one workflow.

The Code Wiki website

Today, we're launching the Code Wiki website in public preview, our first product built on this new system. It ingests public repositories and generates, hosts, and maintains comprehensive and interactive documentation for each one.

Instead of reading static text, you can navigate interactively, jumping directly from high-level concept explanations to the exact code files, classes, and functions they reference. If you get stuck on a complex module, you can ask the Gemini-powered chat agent that uses the always-up-to-date wiki as context to answer highly specific questions about your repository, instantly bridging the gap between learning about the code and actually exploring it. For times when text isn't enough, Code Wiki automatically generates always-current architecture, class, and sequence diagrams, ensuring you can visualize complex relationships that match the exact current state of the code.

Gemini CLI Code Wiki v2

This AI-powered, automated, intelligent, and integrated approach is the key to solving this bottleneck. New contributors can make their first commit on Day 1, while senior developers can understand new libraries in minutes, not days.

Coming soon: the Code Wiki Gemini CLI extension

While the open-source ecosystem hosts massive repositories, it’s often our own private repos that are the hardest to document effectively. Especially in companies where the original code author might not even be available anymore, understanding legacy code is a massive hurdle. We see this technology as a game-changer for these internal environments, ensuring everyone has the ability to deeply understand the code they’re working on.

We’re building a Gemini CLI extension for Code Wiki so teams can run the same system locally and securely on internal repositories. Join the waitlist for the Gemini CLI extension.

The future of development is here

Developers should spend their time building, not deciphering. The era of manual, outdated documentation and endless code-reading is over. The future of development is about instant understanding.

Start now at codewiki.google.

