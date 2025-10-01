Gemini for Home: Expanding the Platform for a New Era of Smart Home AI

Bring Gemini to Your Smart Home Devices Today is a pivotal moment for the smart home. We've just introduced Gemini for Home to the world, a foundational shift in our approach to home AI that replaces the Google Assistant on speakers and displays, brings a new level of intelligence to cameras, and overhauls the Google Home app. For the tens of thousands of developers in our ecosystem, this marks the beginning of a new era of opportunity. At Google I/O 2025 we shared our plans to bring Gemini to the Home APIs. Today, we’re taking a next step forward in that vision by expanding the platform for Google Home in two key ways: first, by enabling new Gemini-powered features for the devices you’ve already integrated, and second, by launching our new program to help you build the next generation of AI cameras.

A Gemini upgrade for all smart home devices — test your integrations now A truly helpful home is one where all devices work together, no matter who made them. Through our Works with Google Home program, you’ve already connected over 800M+ devices to our ecosystem via our Google Home Cloud-to-Cloud APIs and Matter. Today, we're bringing the power of Gemini to all of these devices. This is a significant upgrade to the platform, and the best part is that the core conversational benefits require no additional work from you. Your users will automatically be able to use more natural, conversational language to control your devices and create complex automations. However, a Gemini-powered home is only as good as the quality of its device integrations. As we begin rolling out Gemini for Home to users this month, it is critical that you begin robustly testing your existing Works with Google Home integrations immediately. A seamless user experience is our shared top priority, and your testing is essential to ensuring your devices perform reliably with these new conversational capabilities. To support you, later this year we will also provide improved data and tools to help you monitor the performance and reliability of your devices with Google Home.