Data-driven marketing starts with developers

To build a great marketing campaign in today’s landscape, data needs to be steering your strategy, not just measuring success. Developers play a key role in implementing the tools that analyze and process this data, turning it into insights, smarter strategies, and better results.

Unlock the power in your marketing data with these three developer-friendly MarTech solutions. From gathering data with unparalleled transparency and control, to transforming raw data into structured insights, or using automated A/B testing for optimal performance, here’s how developers can transform what marketing data can do.



sGTM Pantheon

Gain more control and transparency over your marketing data

From buttons clicked to pages scrolled, knowing how people interact with your website or app is crucial to optimizing performance. Server-side Google Tag Manager (sGTM) makes this process easier by measuring traffic and managing data flow—while opening the doors to better privacy, performance, control, and productivity.

sGTM Pantheon is a toolbox of easy-to-deploy solutions that complement the existing capabilities of sGTM in different ways:

Improve reporting, bidding, audience management, and data pipeline processes.

Receive unparalleled transparency and control over website and app data.

Access data from external APIs and cloud-based customer, product, and business data in real time.

Offer real-time website personalization and conversion rate optimization.

Access advanced analytics and reporting using cloud databases.



Developers have the flexibility to mix and match solutions to create a single pipeline that can be integrated with both Google and non-Google platforms. And because sGTM Pantheon uses a server environment, the solutions run in a private, first-party cloud-secure environment.



What will you find in the sGTM Pantheon toolbox?

To gather data:

Soteria: Calculates bid to profit for online transactions without exposing data.

Phoebe: Calls Vertex AI in real time for Lifetime Value (LTV) bidding and lead scoring.

Artemis: Gets customer data from Firestore for audience segmentation.

Apollo: Retrieves data from a Google Sheet to generate lead gen value for lead scoring.

Cerberus: Integrates reCAPTCHA to filter bot-generated events and suspicious activity.

Dioscuri: Offers personalization with quick access to Gemini.



To send data:

Hephaestus: Advances bidding, audience, analytics, and marketing data pipeline automation.

Deipeus: Sends first-party data back to the website for personalization.

Chaos: Drives advanced analytics, data recovery, and audience creation.

Hermes: Simplifies the sending of data in data pipelines.



To manage data:

Argos: Monitors critical gTag settings.



sGTM Pantheon is a living solution and is continually growing. Want to see more tools? Explore the full sGTM Pantheon on GitHub.



GA4 Dataform

Transform BigQuery data into accessible insights with GA4 Dataform

Your Google Analytics 4 (GA4) marketing data holds untold stories, powerful insights, and new ways to connect with your audience—but deciphering it isn’t always easy.

GA4 Dataform is a data transformation tool that organizes raw BigQuery data into clear, modular tables, such as events, items, sessions, transactions, and more—so users of all technical skill levels can analyze data and steer data-driven campaigns. Offering both depth and simplicity, GA4 Dataform gives you the power to go beyond default settings, build your own data models, and find new ways to engage with customers.



How do I integrate GA4 Dataform with BigQuery?

GA4 Dataform is a Google Cloud Dataform project that provides SQL data models for transforming raw GA4 BigQuery exports. The code is essentially a starter pack to help you build models on top of the GA4 raw data exports for data-driven marketing insights.