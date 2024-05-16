5 Years of Innovation: Student developers solving real-world problems using Google tech

Google Developer Student Clubs globally are tackling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals



This year marks Google Developer Student Clubs (GDSC) 5th year hosting the Solution Challenge, a global competition where university students tackle real-world issues using Google technology, such as AI/ML, Android, Google Cloud, and Firebase. What’s the mission? To address the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a roadmap to end poverty, protect the planet, and achieve prosperity by 2030.

The competition heats up on June 27th. Demo Day will be livestreamed on YouTube and will showcase the Final 10 teams that were selected from the Top 100 global projects. These powerhouse student teams will pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of Google judges and a worldwide audience. Tune in to witness the presentations, Q&A sessions, and the crowning of the Winning 3 teams.

Want to be a part of the excitement? RSVP here. Watch Demo Day unfold live, vote for the People's Choice Award, and cheer on the next generation of change makers. If you want to participate in the conversation online, don’t forget to add #GDSCDemoDay to your social media posts.

In the meantime, dive deeper and explore the incredible projects from the Final 10 teams.



The Final 10 Projects



Alpha-Eye, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Nigeria 🇳🇬

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, & Infrastructure