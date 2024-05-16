Android / Cloud / Firebase / Flutter

5 Years of Innovation: Student developers solving real-world problems using Google tech

JUN 20, 2024
Rachel Francois Global Program Manager Google Developer Student Clubs

Google Developer Student Clubs globally are tackling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals


This year marks Google Developer Student Clubs (GDSC) 5th year hosting the Solution Challenge, a global competition where university students tackle real-world issues using Google technology, such as AI/ML, Android, Google Cloud, and Firebase. What’s the mission? To address the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a roadmap to end poverty, protect the planet, and achieve prosperity by 2030.

The competition heats up on June 27th. Demo Day will be livestreamed on YouTube and will showcase the Final 10 teams that were selected from the Top 100 global projects. These powerhouse student teams will pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of Google judges and a worldwide audience. Tune in to witness the presentations, Q&A sessions, and the crowning of the Winning 3 teams.

Want to be a part of the excitement? RSVP here. Watch Demo Day unfold live, vote for the People's Choice Award, and cheer on the next generation of change makers. If you want to participate in the conversation online, don’t forget to add #GDSCDemoDay to your social media posts.

In the meantime, dive deeper and explore the incredible projects from the Final 10 teams.


The Final 10 Projects


Alpha-Eye, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Nigeria 🇳🇬

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, & Infrastructure

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Alpha-Eye is a mobile app that empowers users and healthcare professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa by enabling early detection of eye diseases, by using Google technologies like Flutter, Google Cloud, Firebase, Gemini, and Vertex AI.

Creators: Peter Ojo, Glory Olaifa, Testimony Adio, and John Olaniyi

Mentor: Rodgers Ndocha


ATTI, Pukyong National University Daeyeon Campus in South Korea 🇰🇷

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Atti is an app with a friendly voice assistant that helps people with mild dementia manage memory loss, using Firebase and Flutter.

Creators: HongJu Lee, JuEun Jeon, SuJeong Park, and JiEun Lee

Mentor: Jiangjun Huang


BYTE, Ned University of Engineering and Technology in Pakistan 🇵🇰

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

BYTE is an AI-powered nutritional assistant that simplifies dietary choices by analyzing food labels, offering personalized advice, and suggesting healthier product alternatives, using Google Cloud, Machine Learning, Google Custom Search Engine, and Google Vision API.

Creators: Moneebah Noman, Ayesha Imran, Maha Khan, and Nabiha Waseem

Mentor: JK Gunnink


DONUT, Ewha Womans University in South Korea 🇰🇷

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

DONUT leverages expiring gift cards (Gifticons) as donations to improve the quality of life for teenagers in low-income families. DONUT is built on Android, Google Cloud, Firebase, Machine Learning, and Tensorflow.

Creators: Ganghee Lee, Hyuna Kim, Yeonsoo Kang, and Sohyun Kim

Mentor: Jiangjun Huang


ExoHeal, Constructor University in Germany 🇩🇪

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

ExoHeal leverages AI-assisted remote therapy to make hand paralysis rehabilitation more accessible, aiming to improve patient outcomes through a combination of robotics and AI. ExoHeal was built using Android, Angular, Google Cloud, Firebase, Flutter, Google Assistant, Machine Learning, and TensorFlow.

Creators: Zain Samdani, Ramin Udash, and Faria Zubair

Mentor: Farah Abdou


Glutara, Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia 🇮🇩

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, & Infrastructure, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Glutara empowers diabetic individuals through real-time glucose monitoring, data visualization, and a supportive online community. Glutara was developed using Android, Firebase, Flutter, Google Maps Platform, GoLang, and Machine Learning.

Creators: Michael Leon Putra Widhi, Austin Gabriel Pardosi, Margaretha Olivia Haryono, and Go Dillon Audris

Mentor: Shuvro Pal


NicLess, Yıldız Technical University in Turkey 🇹🇷

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

NicLess is a mobile app and hardware device that offers personalized support for smoking cessation by tracking habits, setting goals, and providing real-time data insights within a supportive community. The NicLess app is built on Firebase, Flutter, and Google Maps Platform.

Creators: Elif İrem Külcü, Yasemin Atmaca, Babak Ranjbaran, and Behzodjon Faiziev

Mentor: Nayra Hashem


Saheli, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in India 🇮🇳

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 4: Quality Education, Goal 5: Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities, Goal 16: Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Saheli is a comprehensive mobile app promoting women's safety with features like SOS alerts, safe navigation, and offline accessibility. Saheli's goal is to create a safer and more inclusive environment. The Saheli app is built with Android, Google Cloud, Firebase, Flutter, Google Maps Platform, Gemini, and Machine Learning.

Creators: Yuvraj Singh, Apoorv Yash, Priyanshu Agrawal, and Agrim Saxena

Mentor: Sidiq Permana


Spoon Share, Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies in India 🇮🇳

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 1: No Poverty, Goal 2: Zero Hunger, Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing, Goal 6: Clean Water & Sanitation, Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production, Goal 17: Partnerships

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Spoon Share aims to reduce food waste and hunger by connecting donors with those in need, facilitating the redistribution of surplus food from events and restaurants. Spoon Share is built using Android, Google Cloud, Firebase, Flutter, and Google Maps Platform.

Creators: Sanika Santosh Chavan, Mohammed Rehan Mohammed Ilyas, Shubham Vishnu Pitekar, and Krishna Dnyaneshwar Aute

Mentor: Suyash Dahake


Therapute, Georgia Institute of Technology in United States 🇺🇸

UN Sustainable Goals Addressed: Goal 3: Good Health & Wellbeing

Link to Youtube Video (visible only when JS is disabled)

Therapute revolutionizes physical therapy by offering free, 24/7 access to personalized rehabilitation guidance. This AI-powered platform analyzes user exercise recordings and provides real-time feedback for optimal recovery. Therapute was built using Google Cloud, Firebase, Machine Learning, and Google Developer MediaPipe API for Pose Detection.

Creators: Pranav Narala, Ohm Patel, Pranavkrishna Suresh, and Shrikar Seshadri

Mentor: Amy Russ


Feeling fired up about Google Developer Student Clubs? Find a chapter near you and join the livestream of the Solution Challenge Demo Day on June 27 at 9:00 AM ET! RSVP here.

