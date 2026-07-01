Build agentic full-stack apps with Genkit

Announcing Genkit Agents: A full-stack foundation for conversational AI Genkit is an open-source framework for building full-stack, AI-powered and agentic applications for any platform with support for TypeScript, Go, Dart, and Python. Some of the most compelling AI features are conversational, like a support assistant that remembers the ticket or a copilot that works across several turns. Each needs more than a single generate() call, and building one today means wiring up message history, the tool loop, streaming, persistence, and a frontend protocol by hand. That plumbing repeats on every project and has little to do with what makes your app distinct. Genkit solves this with the Agents API, which packages all of that behind one interface. You define an agent on the server, then drive it with the same chat() API whether it runs in process or behind an HTTP endpoint. > The Agents API is in preview today in TypeScript and Go. It can introduce breaking changes in minor version releases. Define an agent An agent needs a name and a system prompt to start. From there you add tools, state, and a session store as the feature grows.

import genkitx "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit/exp" g := genkit.Init(ctx, genkit.WithPlugins(&googlegenai.GoogleAI{}), genkit.WithExperimental(), // Enables preview features like Agents API. ) assistant := genkitx.DefineAgent(g, "assistant", aix.InlinePrompt{ ai.WithModelName("googleai/gemini-flash-latest"), ai.WithSystem("You are a helpful assistant."), }, ) out, err := assistant.RunText(ctx, "Hello. What can you do?") if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } fmt.Println(out.Message.Text()) Go Copied

The same agent object is flexible and can handle a one-shot reply, a streamed turn, a paused tool call, and a multi-turn conversation. You do not reach for a different abstraction as the feature grows. State that lives where you want it Every conversation needs continuity between turns, and you decide who owns it. Add a store and the agent becomes server-managed. The server persists messages, custom state, and artifacts as snapshots, and clients continue by sending back a session ID. Choose this for persistent chat apps, shared devices, and any workflow where the client should not carry the whole conversation.

import firebasex "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/plugins/firebase/exp" import genkitx "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit/exp" store, err := firebasex.NewFirestoreSessionStore[WeatherState](ctx, g, firebasex.WithCollection("snapshots"), firebasex.WithCheckpointInterval(10), ) if err != nil { log.Fatal(err) } weatherAgent := genkitx.DefineAgent(g, "weatherAgent", aix.InlinePrompt{ ai.WithSystem("Answer weather questions. Ask for a location when one is missing."), ai.WithTools(getWeather), }, aix.WithSessionStore(store), ) Go Copied

The store you configure decides where snapshots live. For production, Firestore gives you a managed, multi-instance database that several server instances can share. Genkit also ships lighter stores for local work and lets you implement your own, which the section below covers. Leave the store off and the agent is client-managed: the server returns the full state and the client sends it back on the next turn. Use this when your app already owns persistence or you need stateless server deployments. Every successful server-managed turn writes a snapshot, so you can resume the latest state by sessionId or branch from an exact point in history by snapshotId . Branching lets a user explore an alternative from any saved moment without disturbing the original thread.

// Continue the latest state in a conversation. out, err := weatherAgent.RunText(ctx, "Continue where we left off.", aix.WithSessionID[WeatherState]("user-session-123"), ) // Or branch from a specific saved point. branch, err := weatherAgent.RunText(ctx, "Revise this plan for a smaller budget.", aix.WithSnapshotID[WeatherState](approvedPlanSnapshotID), ) Go Copied

Alongside message history, an agent carries two more kinds of state. Custom state is your typed application data, the compact control and UI values that drive the next turn, such as workflow status, a task list, or selected entities. Artifacts are generated outputs the user may inspect, download, or version on their own, such as a report, a patch, or an itinerary. A tool updates either one through the active session, and Genkit streams the changes to the client as they happen. Serve it over HTTP Every agent is already a servable action, so putting one behind an HTTP endpoint is a few lines. The route helpers return descriptors you mount on a standard http.ServeMux, and they wire up the turn endpoint plus the snapshot and abort companions for you.

import genkitx "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit/exp" mux := http.NewServeMux() for _, route := range genkitx.AllAgentRoutes(g) { mux.HandleFunc(route.Pattern(), route.Handler()) } log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080", mux)) Go Copied

That same wire protocol is what the client below speaks, so a JavaScript or Go backend serves any client identically. A rich client for full-stack integration The piece that ties your server and client together is the remote agent. remoteAgent() returns a handle with the same chat() interface as a local agent, so the code that drives an agent in your backend tests is the code that drives it from the browser. There is no separate request and response protocol to design, and no streaming format to invent. We are launching a JavaScript client, so a web frontend can talk to the same agent endpoint. The following is an example of how to connect to a remote agent from a TypeScript frontend.

import { remoteAgent } from 'genkit/beta/client'; const agent = remoteAgent<WeatherState>({ url: 'http://localhost:8080/api/weatherAgent', }); const chat = agent.chat(); const res = await chat.send('Weather in Tokyo?'); console.log(res.text); JavaScript Copied

The client speaks one wire protocol over the agent route, so it works the same against a JavaScript or a Go backend. It resolves dynamic auth headers per request, applies streamed state patches, and continues the next turn with a session ID, a snapshot ID, or client-managed state, whichever your agent uses. Streaming is built into the same interface. sendStream() gives you a chunk stream and a final response, and each chunk can carry text, custom state, or an artifact as it is produced.

const turn = agent.chat().sendStream('Write a long report.'); for await (const chunk of turn.stream) { if (chunk.text) process.stdout.write(chunk.text); if (chunk.custom) updateStatus(chunk.custom); if (chunk.artifact) renderArtifact(chunk.artifact); } const res = await turn.response; JavaScript Copied

If you already have apps that use the Vercel AI SDK UI library, the @genkit-ai/vercel-ai package provides an adapter for its useChat hook. The GenkitChatTransport adapter connects useChat to your Genkit agent, so you can assemble the interface from Vercel's AI Elements components while getting all the benefits of Genkit on the backend. Human approval, built in A tool can pause an agent and hand control back to the user. The model decides outside input is needed, the tool interrupts, and the client approves, rejects, or supplies the missing value before the turn continues. This is how you put a human in the loop before a payment, a deployment, or any action you do not want to run automatically.

import genkitx "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/genkit/exp" import "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/ai/exp/tool" runShell := genkitx.DefineInterruptibleTool(g, "run_shell", "Run a shell command after a safety check.", func(ctx context.Context, input ShellInput, confirm *Confirmation) (ShellOutput, error) { if isRisky(input.Command) { if confirm == nil { return ShellOutput{}, tool.Interrupt(ShellInterrupt{ Command: input.Command, Reason: "The command can modify files.", }) } else if !confirm.Approved { return ShellOutput{}, errors.New("user rejected shell command execution") } } return execute(input.Command) }, ) Go Copied

The turn finishes with an interrupted reason and the paused request on the response. The client resumes once the user answers, and the runtime validates the resume payload against session history so a tool cannot be tricked into running with forged input. Work that outlives the request Some turns take longer than a user wants to wait. With server-managed state, a client can detach a turn, close the tab, and reconnect later by snapshot ID. The agent keeps working on the server, writing progress to a pending snapshot that another session can poll, wait on, or abort.

const chat = reportAgent.chat({ sessionId: 'report-123' }); const task = await chat.detach('Write the quarterly market report.'); // Persist this so any client can reconnect to the work later. savePendingSnapshot(task.snapshotId); for await (const snapshot of task.poll({ intervalMs: 1000 })) { renderStatus(snapshot.status); if (snapshot.status === 'completed') renderMessages(snapshot.state.messages); } JavaScript Copied

This makes long research jobs, multi-step planning, and tool-heavy workflows practical without holding a connection open or building a separate job queue. Coordinate specialists When one prompt cannot do everything well, you can split work across specialized agents and let an orchestrator combine their results. The Agents middleware injects a delegation tool for each sub-agent, so the orchestrator model can route parts of a request to the right specialist. Subagents with Genkit give you full control and the ability to implement your own orchestration.

import middlewarex "github.com/firebase/genkit/go/plugins/middleware/exp" coordinator := genkit.DefineAgent(g, "coordinator", aix.InlinePrompt{ ai.WithSystem("Delegate to specialists, inspect their results, then answer the user."), ai.WithUse( &middlewarex.Agents{ Agents: []aix.AgentRef{researcher.Ref(), coder.Ref()}, MaxDelegations: 5, ArtifactStrategy: middlewarex.ArtifactStrategySession, }, &middlewarex.Artifacts{Readonly: true}, ), }, ) Go Copied