Build a smart financial assistant with LlamaParse and Gemini 3.1

Extracting text from unstructured documents is a classic developer headache. For decades, traditional Optical Character Recognition (OCR) systems have struggled with complex layouts, often turning multi-column PDFs, embedded images, and nested tables into an unreadable mess of plain text.

Today, the multimodal capabilities of large language models (LLMs) finally make reliable document understanding possible.

LlamaParse bridges the gap between traditional OCR and vision-language agentic parsing. It delivers state-of-the-art text extraction across PDFs, presentations, and images.

In this post, you will learn how to use Gemini to power LlamaParse, extract high-quality text and tables from unstructured documents, and build an intelligent personal finance assistant. As a reminder, Gemini models may make mistakes and should not be relied upon for professional advice.

Why LlamaParse?

In many cases, LLMs can already perform this task effectively, however, when working with large document collections or highly variable formats, consistency and reliability can become more challenging.

Dedicated tools like LlamaParse complement LLM capabilities by introducing preprocessing steps and customizable parsing instructions, which help structure complex elements such as large tables or dense text. In general parsing benchmarks, this approach has shown around a 13–15% improvement compared to processing raw documents directly.

The use case: parsing brokerage statements

Brokerage statements represent the ultimate document parsing challenge. They contain dense financial jargon, complex nested tables, and dynamic layouts.

To help users understand their financial situation, you need a workflow that not only parses the file, but explicitly extracts the tables and explains the data through an LLM.

Because of these advanced reasoning and multimodal requirements, Gemini 3.1 Pro is the perfect fit as the underlying model. It balances a massive context window with native spatial layout comprehension.

The workflow operates in four stages:

Ingest: You submit a PDF to the LlamaParse engine. Route: The engine parses the document and emits a ParsingDoneEvent . Extract: This event triggers two parallel tasks — text extraction and table extraction — that run concurrently to minimize latency. Synthesize: Once both extractions complete, Gemini generates a human-readable summary.

This two-model architecture is a deliberate design choice: Gemini 3.1 Pro handles the hard layout-comprehension during parsing, while Gemini 3 Flash handles the final summarization — optimizing for both accuracy and cost.

You can find the complete code for this tutorial in the LlamaParse x Gemini demo GitHub repository.

Setting up the environment

First, install the necessary Python packages for LlamaCloud, LlamaIndex workflows, and the Google GenAI SDK.