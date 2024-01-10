Solution Challenge 2024 – Using Google Technology to Address UN Sustainable Development Goals

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Rachel Francois, Global Program Manager, Google Developer Student Clubs

Google Developer Student Clubs celebrates 5 years of innovative solutions built by university students

This year marks the 5-year anniversary of the Google Developer Student Clubs Solution Challenge! For the past five years, the Solution Challenge has invited university students to use Google technologies to develop solutions for real-world problems.

Since 2019:

Over 110+ countries have participated

Over 4,000+ projects have been submitted

Over 1,000+ chapters have participated

The project solutions address one or more of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end poverty, ensure prosperity, and protect the planet by 2030. The goals were agreed upon by all 193 United Nations Member States in 2015.

If you have an idea for how you could use Android, Firebase, TensorFlow, Google Cloud, Flutter, or another Google product to promote employment for all, economic growth, and climate action, enter the 2024 GDSC Solution Challenge and share your ideas!

Solution Challenge prizes

Check out the many great prizes you can win by participating:

Top 100 teams receive branded swag, a certificate, and personalized mentorship from Google and experts to help further their solution ideas.

teams receive branded swag, a certificate, and personalized mentorship from Google and experts to help further their solution ideas. Final 10 teams receive a swag box, additional mentorship, and the opportunity to showcase their project solutions to Google teams and developers worldwide during the virtual 2024 Solution Challenge Demo Day, live on YouTube. Additional cash prize of $1,000 per student. Winnings for each qualifying team will not exceed $4,000.

teams receive a swag box, additional mentorship, and the opportunity to showcase their project solutions to Google teams and developers worldwide during the virtual 2024 Solution Challenge Demo Day, live on YouTube. Additional cash prize of $1,000 per student. Winnings for each qualifying team will not exceed $4,000. Winning 3 teams receive a swag box, and each individual receives a cash prize of $3,000 and a feature on the Google Developers Blog. Winnings for each qualifying team will not exceed $12,000.

Joining the Solution Challenge

To join the Solution Challenge and get started on your project:

Register at goo.gle/SolutionChallenge and join a Google Developer Student Club at your college or university. If there is no club at your university, visit our event platform to find the nearest one.

Select which of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals you want to address.

Build a solution using Google technology.

Create a demo video and submit your project by February 22, 2024.

Google resources for Solution Challenge participants

Google supports Solution Challenge participants with resources to build strong projects, including:

Live online Q&A sessions

Mentorship from Googlers, Google Developer Experts, and the Google Developer Student Club community

Curated codelabs designed by Google for Developers

Access to Design Sprint guidelines developed by Google Ventures

and so much more!

Winner announcement dates

Once all projects are submitted, our panel of judges will evaluate and score each submission using specific criteria. After that, winners will be announced in three rounds:

Round 1 (April): Top 100 teams will be announced.

Round 2 (May): Final 10 teams will be announced.

Round 3 (June): The Winning 3 grand prize teams will be announced live on YouTube during the 2024 Solution Challenge Demo Day.

We're looking forward to seeing the solutions you create when you combine your enthusiasm for building a better world, coding skills, and help from Google technologies.

Learn more and sign up for the 2024 Solution Challenge here.