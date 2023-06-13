Apply now: Google for Startups Accelerator launches applications for 4th Annual Women Founders and Black Founders cohorts

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Iran Karimian, Startup Ecosystem Lead, Canada & Matt Ridenour, Head of Startup Ecosystem, U.S.

Applications for the 2023 Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders and Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders are now open. Check out what our alumni founders had to say about past programs:

As tech entrepreneurs continue to drive innovation with fresh ideas and new applications of AI and machine-learning technologies, it’s an exciting time for the tech startup ecosystem. But the headwinds of the 2022 investment climate have created a steep uphill climb for founders looking for funding, and underrepresented founders continue to face even greater structural barriers to getting their businesses off the ground.

While the recent economic downturn has impacted startups across the board, it has disproportionately affected startups helmed by women and Black founders, with women-founded startups receiving only ~2.1% of total U.S. VC funding, and Black-founded startups receiving only ~1.1% of U.S. VC funding in 2022.

Google for Startups is committed to leveling the playing field for all founders, and today we’re excited to open applications for our 2023 Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders and Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders cohorts. We’ll select twelve startups across North America to participate in each program. These virtual accelerator programs are equity-free, three-month intensive bootcamps, giving founders the tools they need to prepare for the next phase of their growth journey.

Participating startups will receive mentorship and technical project support, as well as workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development. In addition to guidance from leaders and experts across Google product areas, each accelerator offers a cohort of peers building high potential startups who support one another with shared learnings, insights and opportunities.

We hope that these accelerator programs contribute to the ongoing effort in creating a more inclusive and equitable tech startup ecosystem for underrepresented founders. Startups in the U.S. and Canada are encouraged to apply. For the Google for Startup Accelerator: Women Founders program, apply here by July 25 and for Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders, apply here by August 2.