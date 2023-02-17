Google Dev Library Letters: 18th Edition

Posted by the Dev Library Team

In this newsletter, we’re highlighting the best projects developed with Google technologies that have been contributed to the Google Dev Library platform. We hope this will spark some inspiration for your next project!

See how to use a lightweight and easy-to-use image picker library that has features like cropping, compression and rotation, video, and Live Photos support.





[Kotlin] Mastering Coroutines in Kotlin by Reyhaneh Ezatpanah Dive into a comprehensive overview of coroutines including tips and best practices, along with a detailed explanation of the different types of coroutines available in Kotlin and how to use them effectively. Read more on DevLibrary

[Machine Learning] Image2Image with Stable Diffusion in Flax by Bachir Chihani Learn the uses of the Diffusion method, a technique used to improve the stability and performance of image-to-image translation models. Read more on DevLibrary Android

Jetpack Compose state, deconstructed by Yves Kalume Learn how state management in Jetpack Compose is implemented, how it can be used to build a responsive and dynamic UI, and how it compares to other solutions in Android development.



Dynamic environment switching on Android by Ashwini Kumar Find out how to switch between different environments (such as development, staging, and production) in an Android app.



Migration to Jetpack Compose for a legacy application by Abhishek Saxena Migrate an existing legacy Android application to Jetpack Compose, a modern UI toolkit for building native Android apps







Machine Learning

Simple diffusion in TensorFlow by Bachir Chihani Understand the benefits of using TensorFlow for image processing, including the ability to easily parallelize computations and utilize GPUs for faster processing.



Deep dive into stable diffusion by Bachir Chihani Look into the Flax implementation of the Stable Diffusion model to better understand how it works.

Create-tf-app by Radi Cho See the tool that allows you to quickly create a TensorFlow application by generating the necessary code and file structure.

Angular

NGX-Valdemort by Cédric Exbrayat Dive into a set of pre-built validation rules and error messages for commonly encountered use cases, making it easy to quickly implement robust form validation for your application.

Passing configuration dynamically from one module to another using ModuleWithProviders by Madhusuthanan B Learn how to pass configuration data dynamically between modules in an Angular application.

Flutter





Mastering Dart & Flutter DevTools by Ashita Prasad

Look at the first part of the series aimed at helping developers to understand how to use the tools effectively to build applications with Dart and Flutter.

Server-driven UI in Flutter - an experiment on remote widgets by Akshat Vinaybhai Patel

Learn the insights, code snippets and results of the experiment for readers to better understand the concept of Server-Driven UI and its potential in Flutter app development.

Flutter Photo Manager by Alex Li

Learn an easy-to-use API for accessing the device's photo library, that performs operations like retrieving images, videos, and albums, as well as deleting, creating, and updating files in the photo library.



Firebase





How to authenticate to Firebase using email and password in Jetpack Compose? By Alex Mamo