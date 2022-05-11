Simpler Google Wallet integration for Android developers

{ "id": "ISSUER_ID.OBJECT_ID", "classId": "CLASS_ID", "genericType": "GENERIC_TYPE_UNSPECIFIED", "cardTitle": { "defaultValue": { "language": "en", "value": "Your Program Name" } }, "header": { "defaultValue": { "language": "en", "value": "Alex McJacobs" } } }





private val addToGoogleWalletRequestCode = 1000 private val walletClient: PayClient = Pay.getClient(application) private val jwtString = "" // Fetch a previously created JWT with pass data walletClient.savePassesJwt(jwtString, this, addToGoogleWalletRequestCode)

Here is how you define and save a sample generic pass object:

Once your app calls savePassesJwt , the process guides your users through the flow of adding a pass to Google Wallet, and allows them to preview the pass before confirming the save operation.

Developer documentation, samples and codelabs





Don’t forget to play with our interactive You can find the new Wallet API documentation on developers.google.com/wallet . We customized our developer guides for each pass type to make all the information easily accessible for your specific needs. You will also find plenty of code samples demonstrating how to check for availability of the Google Wallet API on the Android device, how to handle errors, and how to add the “Add to Google Wallet” button to your app.Don’t forget to play with our interactive passes visual demo , which lets you fill in the fields and create your own custom pass prototype without writing a single line of code. The tool also generates code samples that you can use to build this pass’ data structures which we call “classes” and “objects”.

We’re really excited to build a great digital wallet experience with you, and can’t wait to see how you use the Google Wallet API to enrich your customer experience. Take a look at our hands-on workshop "Digitize any wallet object with the Google Wallet API" to see a full integration tutorial on Android.

