Helping you build across devices, platforms, and the world

Posted by Jeanine Banks, VP & General Manager of Developer X & Head of Developer Relations

We’re thrilled to be back at the Shoreline Amphitheatre hosting Google I/O this week. It’s great to connect with you all from around the world virtually and in person.

I/O is our love letter to you, the developer. Developers are the engine which enables the information revolution. But more than that, it’s developers who turn information and ideas into code that powers the way we learn, work, communicate, and play.

A few decades ago, building a digital experience meant publishing a static website and reaching thousands of people on their desktops. Today, it means a lightning-fast, interactive experience across browsers, desktops, phones, tablets, virtual assistants, TVs, gaming consoles, cars, watches, and more. People expect new features faster than ever -- all while we respect and uphold the highest standards for privacy and safety.

To help you deal with the complexity and rising expectations, we want to bring simplicity to the challenges you face. This week at I/O, we shared the beginning of a long-term effort to connect our developer products to work even better together, and provide more guidance and best practices to optimize your end-to-end workflow. Here are just a few highlights of what we announced in the developer keynote:

Watch the developer keynote or this recap video to get a fuller taste of what's new this year across many of our platforms including Android, ARCore, Chrome OS, Cloud, Flutter, Firebase, Google Play, Kaggle, Machine Learning, and Web Platform:

Whether you are looking to build your first app, expand what your products can do, or leverage ML easily and responsibly, we hope you will be inspired by the vast space in front of you to make your ideas a reality and make people’s lives better.