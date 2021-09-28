Posted by Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, Google Cloud

Introduction

Google Cloud offers three distinct ways of running your code or application in a serverless way, each serving different use cases. Google App Engine, our first Cloud product, was created to give users the ability to deploy source-based web applications or mobile backends directly to the cloud without the need of thinking about servers or scaling. Cloud Functions came later for scenarios where you may not have an entire app, great for one-off utility functions or event-driven microservices. Cloud Run is our latest fully-managed serverless product that gives developers the flexibility of containers along with the convenience of serverless.

As all are serverless compute platforms, users recognize they share some similarities along with clear differences, and often, they ask:

How different is deploying code to App Engine, Cloud Functions, or Cloud Run? Is it challenging to move from one to another if I feel the other may better fit my needs?

We're going to answer these questions today by sharing a unique application with you, one that can be deployed to all three platforms without changing any application code. All of the necessary changes are done in configuration.

More motivation

Another challenge for developers can be trying to learn how to use another Cloud product, such as this request, paraphrased from a user:

I have a Google App Engine app I want to call the Cloud Translation API from that app

Sounds simple enough. This user went straight to the App Engine and Translation API documentation where they were able to get started with the App Engine Quickstart to get their app up and going, then found the Translation API setup page and started looking into permissions needed to access the API. However, they got stuck at the Identity and Access Management (IAM) page on roles, being overwhelmed at all the options but no clear path forward. In light of this, let's add a third question to preceding pair outlined earlier:

How do you access Cloud APIs from a Cloud serverless platform?

The application

Local (or hosted) Flask server (Python 2) Local (or hosted) Flask server (Python 3) Google App Engine (Python 2) Google App Engine (Python 3) Google Cloud Functions (Python 3) Google Cloud Run (Python 2 via Docker) Google Cloud Run (Python 3 via Docker) Google Cloud Run (Python 3 via Cloud Buildpacks)

Nebulous serverless sample app files

translate()

@app.route('/', methods=['GET', 'POST']) def translate(gcf_request=None): local_request = gcf_request if gcf_request else request text = translated = None if local_request.method == 'POST': text = local_request.form['text'].strip() if text: data = { 'contents': [text], 'parent': PARENT, 'target_language_code': TARGET[0], } rsp = TRANSLATE.translate_text(request=data) translated = rsp.translations[0].translated_text context = { 'orig': {'text': text, 'lc': SOURCE}, 'trans': {'text': translated, 'lc': TARGET}, } return render_template('index.html', **context)

Core component ( translate() ) of sample application

Upon an initial request (GET), an HTML template is rendered featuring a simple form with an empty text field for the text to translate.

The form POSTs back to the app, and in this case, grabs the text to translate, sends the request to the Translation API, receives and displays the results to the user along with an empty form for another translation.

There is a special " ifdef " for Cloud Functions near the top to receive a request object because a web framework isn't used like you'd have with App Engine or Cloud Run, so Cloud Functions provides one for this reason.

requirements.txt

requirements.txt

App Engine has an app.yaml file and possibly an appengine_config.py file. Cloud Run has either a Dockerfile (Docker) or Procfile (Cloud Buildpacks), and possibly a service.yaml file. Cloud Functions, the "simplest" of the three, has no configuration outside of a package requirements file ( requirements.txt , package.json , etc.).

"My Google Translate" MVP app (Cloud Run edition)

Next steps

The user described earlier was overwhelmed at all the IAM roles and options available because this type of detail is required to provide the most security options for accessing Cloud services, but when prototyping, the fastest on-ramp is to use the default service account that comes with Cloud serverless platforms. These help you get that prototype working while allowing you to learn more about IAM roles and required permissions. Once you've progressed far enough to consider deploying to production, you can then follow the best practice of "least privileges" and create your own (user-managed) service accounts with the minimal permissions required so your application functions properly.

README