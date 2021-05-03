Posted by Soc Sieng, Developer Advocate, Google Pay

An improved Google Pay button works wonders for click-through rates and the checkout experience.

The updated Google Pay button displays a user's card information, which makes the user 30% more likely to use it and increases conversions by 3.6%.

The display of the card's type and last four digits reminds the user that they already saved a payment card to their Google Account, which makes them more likely to opt for the quick and easy checkout process that Google Pay provides.

How it works

If a user configured an eligible payment method in their Google Account at the time of purchase, the Google Pay button displays the type and last four digits of their most-recently used card.

Figure 1. An example of the Google Pay button with the additional information.

Figure 2. An example of the Google Pay button without the additional information.

How to enable card information

If you use the createButton API with default button options, your Google Pay button is automatically updated to include the user's card network and last four digits.

If you customized the createButton API and set buttonType to plain or short , set it to buy to make your Google Pay button display the user's card information.

If you haven’t integrated with the createButton API yet, consider doing so now so that the user knows that their payment details are a click away.

See it in action

To test the Google Pay button with other button options, check out this button-customization tool:

Next steps