What do Gilt, MTS, Panera Bread, and SpotHero have in common?
At first glance, you probably only see four totally different businesses:
However, all four businesses partnered with us to identify and adopt integration patterns that drive the most conversions on Google Pay for Android. In this blog post, we share these proven integration practices so that you can get the most out of Google Pay in your Android apps, as well as additional security tips that you can use to further secure your payment flows.
Take a look at the following strategies to improve user experience in your app:
If you set Google Pay as a default payment option for ready-to-pay users, your users only need to click or tap twice to complete their transactions, so they enjoy a more-seamless payment experience and they're less likely to abandon their carts.
Our partners who implemented this pattern reported a significant increase in their success metrics. For example, at Gilt, 34% of total Google Pay checkouts were net-new Gilt member conversions and 57% of total Google Pay checkouts were reactivations of lapsed Gilt members.
This feature lets your users purchase an item directly from the item's detail page without adding it to a cart, which shortens their path to purchase completion.
For example, Gilt integrated this feature into their checkout process so its users can complete the checkout process with only a few clicks or taps. The Google Pay button on their product page lets users move directly to checkout with Google Pay set as a default payment option.
This feature makes it easier for your users to complete purchases and convert, and more likely to create an account and engage again later.
To enable guest checkout, add Google Pay as an option to continue with the payment process alongside your account-creation elements.
For example, Panera Bread enabled guest checkout, and found a 7% increase in order value and 30% increase in wallet share.
As another example, SpotHero enabled guest checkout, and found that its sales funnel increased by 20 times while 87% of total checkouts were completed with Google Pay.
This feature lets your users pay directly from notifications, which reduces friction in the payment process and further increases conversions.
Users sometimes receive payment notifications that they expect, such as after they abandon carts, make donations, or need to add credit to a prepaid card. They typically find these transactions simple and familiar, so they're ready to pay quickly with a little nudge.
MTS adopted this pattern to let their customers add credit to their accounts directly from notifications and experienced a 80% increase in conversions.
For more information about how to implement these UI and UX patterns, see our sample open source app and developer documentation.
Before we go, we also want to share these security tips to further secure your payment flows:
Want to learn more about Google Pay? Here's what you can do:
