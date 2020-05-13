Posted by Yuri Grinshteyn, Site Reliability Engineer

We know many of you are looking for ways to keep learning and connecting with other developers virtually right now, and we want to help. Below you can check out our top on-demand Google Cloud training webinars and resources where you can take hands-on labs and learn, at no charge, more about everything from the basics of Google Cloud to more advanced topics like building robust cloud architecture.

Starting with the basics

You can tune in from May 19-20 to watch instructors in Cloud OnBoard break down what it takes to migrate to Google Cloud and explain the basics of the Google Kubernetes Engine, a managed, production-ready environment for running containerized applications. After the sessions, you’ll have a chance to test what you’ve learned by participating in hands-on labs and challenges with the Cloud Hero Online Challenge. Missed the live recording on May 19-20? No worries! You can view it on-demand starting May 21 and still participate in hands-on labs.

Gaining more hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of Google Cloud products

Ready to gain more hands-on cloud experience and deeper product knowledge? We have webinars where Googlers will walk you through more hands-on labs on Qwiklabs and share product tips and tricks.

If you’re interested in big data and machine learning, you can do a lab I recorded in the Baseline: Data, ML, AI webinar to get more experience using tools like Big Query, Cloud Speech API, and Cloud ML Engine. You can also learn how to use BigQuery and other Google tools to draw insights and visualize data from the public health data sets Google released to support the COVID-19 research process in our Data science for public health: Working with public COVID-19 datasets webinar.

Getting role-based training and preparing for certification

For those of you who are already cloud professionals, our top webinars this year so far are Professional Cloud DevOps and Professional Cloud Architect.

You can learn how to improve the way you build software delivery pipelines, deploy and monitor services, and manage incidents in the DevOps webinar. The Cloud Architect webinar will discuss how to ensure you’re designing, developing, and managing effective solutions.

Both webinars will also help prepare you to earn Google Cloud certifications. If you’d like to learn more about the certification program, you can attend our on-demand webinar Why Certify? Everything to know about Google Cloud Certification.

More no-cost resources to check out

We’re also offering our extensive catalog of Google Cloud on-demand training courses on Pluralsight and Qwiklabs at no cost when you sign up by May 31, 20201. You can learn how to prototype an app, build prediction models, and more—at your own pace by registering here.

We hope these webinars and resources help you continue learning new skills and stay connected with the broader Google developer community.