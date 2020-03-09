Posted by Wesley Chun (@wescpy), Developer Advocate, Google Cloud

Students graduating from STEM majors at universities with development experience using industry APIs (application programming interfaces) have real-world practice that can prove valuable in terms of career readiness.

To that end, the Google Cloud team is creating a "Google Cloud for Student Developers" YouTube video series crafted specifically for the student developer audience.

While viewable by developers with any experience with Google Cloud, this series focuses on developing skills that will help student developers in their future careers. Google Cloud includes a pair of well-known product groups, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as well as G Suite. While most equate GCP for developers and G Suite for users, many don't know that behind each G Suite application like Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, are developer APIs.

The Google Cloud higher education team is happy to announce the first of a 5-episode mini-series to kickoff the video collection that shows student developers how they can code G Suite, starting with this first one introducing the G Suite developer landscape. Viewers will hear about the HTTP-based RESTful APIs as well as Google Apps Script, a serverless higher-level development environment that allows for automation, extension of G Suite app functionality, as well as integration of your apps with Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and many more G Suite, Google, and even external services.

Succeeding episodes dig deeper into the RESTful APIs as well as Apps Script, with the final pair of videos showing students full-fledged apps they can build with G Suite developer tools. To learn more about integrating with G Suite, see its top-level documentation site and overview page as well as the set of all G Suite developer videos. Also stay tuned for new episodes in the series that focus on GCP developer tools. We look forward to seeing what you can build with G Suite, but also with GCP as well… or both at the same time!