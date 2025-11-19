Jules + Gemini 3

Building with Gemini 3 in Jules

A good developer tool creates more space to think. It should be there when you reach for it, no matter where you are working, and it should be able to handle the volume and complexity of real software projects. That is the direction we have been pushing Jules. The goal is to create an agent that is always on, available everywhere you work and able to follow through on multi step tasks without you having to manage every transition.

Gemini 3 is now available on all paid Jules plans. It is the newest generation of the Gemini family, and in Jules it brings clearer reasoning, stronger intent alignment, and a noticeable lift in day to day reliability. Tasks that span several steps hold together more naturally. Plans stay coherent. The system maintains context with less effort from you.

From your perspective, this shows up as work that moves forward with fewer detours. You give an instruction and the agent stays with it. You ask for a sequence of changes and the result feels more consistent. The work becomes less about managing the tool and more about shaping your ideas.

You can use Gemini 3 through the CLI, the API, or the web app. Each surface gives the model the same view of your project so you can move between them without losing context.

Recent improvements in Jules

We have been busy working to make everyday use of Jules feel more predictable and transparent. In the past few months we’ve shipped some exciting updates:

The CLI now supports parallel runs, works cleanly on Windows, has a simpler invocation flow, and includes a diff viewer so you can confirm changes before applying them.

The Jules API is stable and ready for custom workflows, automation, and deeper integrations.

We added support for environment variables and improved how memory carries through a session.

The critic agent now steps in more reliably and re-engages after replanning, which helps the system stay on track during longer tasks.

We have also been cleaning up the rough edges. Git handling is safer and less surprising.

VM performance is improving, which shortens the time between a request and a meaningful response.

And we have more on the way:

Attach a directory without having to go through GitHub so you can start quickly without worrying about where the code lives.

Titles will update automatically to keep your history readable.

The web UI is gaining CLI shortcuts for faster actions.

Start modes are being simplified.

Automatic PR creation is in progress for experimental workflows.

For all recent updates, the changelog lists all of this and smaller updates like verification, additional CLI work, and more critic against and quality improvements.

Why this matters

When tools support the way you think, you get to stay closer to the flow of your work. Jules aims to make multi step software tasks feel manageable, understandable, and reliable. Gemini 3 strengthens that foundation by improving the agent’s ability to follow instructions and use tools correctly. The recent product work builds on that by making the system clearer and easier to trust.

Jules is still growing, and the direction is steady: reduce the overhead around writing software so you can focus on what you want to build.