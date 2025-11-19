Jules + Gemini 3

A good developer tool creates more space to think. It should be there when you reach for it, no matter where you are working, and it should be able to handle the volume and complexity of real software projects. That is the direction we have been pushing Jules. The goal is to create an agent that is always on, available everywhere you work and able to follow through on multi step tasks without you having to manage every transition.
Gemini 3 is now available on all paid Jules plans. It is the newest generation of the Gemini family, and in Jules it brings clearer reasoning, stronger intent alignment, and a noticeable lift in day to day reliability. Tasks that span several steps hold together more naturally. Plans stay coherent. The system maintains context with less effort from you.
From your perspective, this shows up as work that moves forward with fewer detours. You give an instruction and the agent stays with it. You ask for a sequence of changes and the result feels more consistent. The work becomes less about managing the tool and more about shaping your ideas.
You can use Gemini 3 through the CLI, the API, or the web app. Each surface gives the model the same view of your project so you can move between them without losing context.
We have been busy working to make everyday use of Jules feel more predictable and transparent. In the past few months we’ve shipped some exciting updates:
And we have more on the way:
For all recent updates, the changelog lists all of this and smaller updates like verification, additional CLI work, and more critic against and quality improvements.
When tools support the way you think, you get to stay closer to the flow of your work. Jules aims to make multi step software tasks feel manageable, understandable, and reliable. Gemini 3 strengthens that foundation by improving the agent’s ability to follow instructions and use tools correctly. The recent product work builds on that by making the system clearer and easier to trust.
Jules is still growing, and the direction is steady: reduce the overhead around writing software so you can focus on what you want to build.