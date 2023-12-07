Announcing the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program, Europe & Israel - applications now open.

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Karina Govindji Senior Director – LEAD - Global Workforce Diversity, and Noa Havazelet – Head of Google's accelerator programs across Europe and Israel

Applications are also open for underrepresented founders in North America

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront of transformative technologies, reshaping industries and redefining the way we live and work. Yet, a closer look at the AI startup ecosystem reveals a stark gender disparity. Women, despite their profound capabilities and innovative prowess, often find themselves navigating a maze of obstacles in their entrepreneurial journey. Despite investment in AI software is booming globally, the venture capital funding problem for women is even more marked. Women-founded startups accounted for only 2.1% of VC deals involving AI startups1. This is a reality that demands attention and action. Globally in 2023, all-women founding teams raised just 3% of all dollars invested in the year, with mixed gender founding teams taking 15%, leaving 82% of dollars to flow to founding teams that are all men2.

Google's accelerator programs have actively taken a leading role in championing diversity and empowering women and minority founders - having supported 1100+ startups across the globe since 2016, 36% of which are women-led startups. As such, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program (Europe & Israel), a 12 week program for Seed to Series A AI startups based in Europe and Israel.

The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program (Europe & Israel) provides a comprehensive mix of mentorship, technical support, and workshops, establishing a robust foundation for participants. Beyond Google's expert guidance, the accelerator cultivates a collaborative network among women founders, propelling innovation within the tech startup space. By empowering women founders, the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program (Europe & Israel) proactively contributes to creating a more inclusive and equitable tech community.

Applications for the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Europe & Israel program are open until January 19th, 2024. You can learn more and apply here.

In a similar vein, in North America, two other Google for Startups Accelerator programs for underrepresented founders have opened applications for the fifth Women Founders and Black Founders programs. These 10 week equity- free programs are best suited for Seed to Series A, high potential revenue generative women-led and black-led startups with growing teams (5+ employees). Applications for both programs close on February 1st, 2024.

To further explore these opportunities and why you should apply - listen to what past participants of the North American Women Founder and Black Founder programs have to say here.