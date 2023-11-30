Global Google Developer Experts Share Their Favorite Tools and Advice for New Developers

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Lyanne Alfaro , DevRel Program Manager, Google Developer Studio

Developer Journey is a monthly series highlighting diverse and global developers sharing relatable challenges, opportunities, and wins in their journey. Every month, we will spotlight developers around the world, the Google tools they leverage, and the kinds of products they are building.

This month we speak with global Google Developer Experts in Firebase Women Techmakers , and beyond, to learn more about their favorite Google tools, the applications they’ve built to serve diverse communities, and their best advice for anyone just getting started as a developer.

Juan Lombana

Mexico City, Mexico

Google Developer Expert, Firebase





What Google tools have you used to build?

Google Analytics and Firebase's A/B testing features have been pivotal in our data-driven approach, enabling continuous improvement in our conversion strategies. More recently, Bard has become a significant asset in developing new products and in our educational endeavors, especially with the introduction of our AI course. Its utility in both product development and educational settings is profound.





Which tool has been your favorite to use? Why?

If I had to choose, it would be Google Ads. Its ability to consistently drive new customers and provide unparalleled visibility to quality products is unmatched. While it may not traditionally be considered a 'tool' in the strictest sense, its impact on business growth and visibility is indisputable.





Please share with us about something you’ve built in the past using Google tools.

My entire business, Mercatitlán, has been built and scaled using Google Tools. We have cultivated a community of over 40,000 paid students, educating them on effective use of Google Ads, leveraging Bard for enhanced website content, and employing Google Analytics for strategic A/B testing to boost sales. The transformational impact of these tools on both my business and my students' ventures is a testament to their potential.





What will you create with Google Bard?

The integration of Bard AI into our daily operations is revolutionizing the way we approach digital marketing. Beyond its current uses in social media content creation, ad ideas generation, email composition, and customer support enhancement, we're exploring several innovative applications:

Personalized Marketing Campaigns: Using Bard AI, we can analyze customer data and preferences to create highly personalized marketing campaigns. This helps in delivering more relevant content to our audience, thereby increasing engagement and conversion rates.

Competitive Analysis: By analyzing competitor data, Bard AI can help us understand their strategies, strengths, and weaknesses. This intelligence is crucial for refining our marketing approach and differentiating our brand in the marketplace.

Content Optimization for SEO: Bard can assist in optimizing website and blog content for search engines. By understanding and integrating key SEO principles, it can help us rank higher in search results, thus improving our online visibility.

Automated Reporting and Insights: Automating the generation of marketing reports and insights with Bard saves time and resources, allowing our team to focus on strategy and creativity rather than manual data analysis.





What advice would you give someone starting in their developer journey?

The key is to start with action rather than waiting for perfection. Adopt a mindset focused on experimentation and analytics. This approach allows you to follow data-driven insights rather than solely relying on innovation, leading to significant societal impact through technology.

Jirawat Karanwittayakarn

Bangkok, Thailand

Google Developer Expert, Firebase

Tech Evangelist, LINE Thailand





What Google tools have you used to build?

I have used a variety of Firebase services to build LINE chatbots for a number of years. These services have included Cloud Functions, Cloud Firestore, Cloud Storage, Firebase Hosting, and etc. Recently I have also used the PaLM API, a very powerful tool that allows me to build Generative AI chatbots.





Which tool has been your favorite to use? Why?

Firebase is my favorite tool because it is a platform that provides a complete set of tools for building and managing mobile, web, and chatbots. It is very easy to use and has a wide range of features that make it a great choice for developers of all levels. Furthermore, Firebase services have allowed me to scale my chatbots and make them more reliable.





Please share with us about something you’ve built in the past using Google tools.

LINE Developers TH is a chatbot that allows Thai developers to learn about LINE APIs and get started with building services. It also provides users with the ability to try out demos of LINE APIs.

TrueMoney is a wallet app that I have built in the past using Firebase. The app allows users to store money, send money, and pay bills. It is a very popular app in Thailand, with over 10 million users.

Sanook is an app that allows users to access news, articles, and other content from the number one web portal in Thailand on their mobile devices.





What will you create with Google Bard?

I would like to create a use case of building a powerful LINE chatbot using PaLM API and Firebase for developers. I believe this will be a great way to showcase the power of these tools and how they can be used to create innovative solutions.





What advice would you give someone starting in their developer journey?

First and foremost, I would encourage them to be curious and always be willing to learn new things. The world of technology is constantly changing, so it's important to stay up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies. This can be done by reading articles, attending conferences, and taking online courses.

Secondly, I would recommend that they find a mentor or role model who can help guide them on their journey. Having someone who has been through the process can be invaluable in providing support and advice. They can help you identify areas where you need to improve, and provide you with tips and tricks for success.

Finally, I would encourage them to never give up. The road to becoming a developer can be challenging, but it's also incredibly rewarding. If you're passionate about technology, then don't let anything stop you from pursuing your dreams.

Laura Morinigo

London, England

Google Developer Expert, Firebase

Women Techmakers Ambassador

Principal Engineer and Consultant, Samsung Electronics UK





What Google tools have you used to build?

I have used tools like Google Cloud and Firebase.





Which tool has been your favorite to use? Why?

I would say Firebase! It helped me to build web apps and explore new technologies easily while saving a lot of time and resources. Additionally, a lot of functionalities have been added recently. Over the years, I've witnessed its evolution, with the addition of numerous functionalities that continually enhance its utility and user experience. This constant innovation within Firebase not only simplifies complex tasks but also opens doors to creative possibilities in web app development.





Please share with us about something you’ve built in the past using Google tools.

I've been leading a project in partnership with the United Nations to help share information about its worldwide global goals. We used Firebase hosting and Cloud functions for the first release of the web app and it was a success! It felt very good to help create tools that support a good cause.





What will you create with Google Bard?

I'm experimenting with the current extensions to improve personal productivity. It's very interesting how you can improve the way that you do your daily tasks.





What advice would you give someone starting in their developer journey?

Remember that as a developer you will have the power to create! Use this power to build personal projects and combine it with things that you enjoy. You will start building a portfolio and have fun while learning. Finally, don't hesitate to find a mentor and connect with a community of developers to support and guidance in your journey. You can find a lot of help, improve your networking, and even have friends for life!