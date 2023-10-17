Save the date for Firebase’s first Demo Day!

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Annum Munir, Product Marketing Manager

This article was originally posted on the Firebase blog.

For the past six years, we have shared the latest and greatest updates to Firebase, Google’s app development platform, at our annual Firebase Summit – this year, we wanted to do something a little different for our community of developers. So, in addition to the Flutter Firebase festival that just wrapped up, and meeting you all over the world at DevFests, we’re thrilled to announce our very first Firebase Demo Day, happening on November 8, 2023!

What is Demo Day?

Demo Day will be a virtual experience where we'll unveil short demos (i.e. pre-recorded videos) that showcase what's new, what's possible, and how you can solve your biggest app development challenges with Firebase. You’ll hear directly from our team about what they’ve been working on in a format that will feel both refreshing but also familiar.

What will you learn?

You’ll learn how Firebase can help you build and run fullstack apps faster, harness the power of AI to build smart experiences, and use Google technology and tools together to be more productive. We’ve been working closely with our friends from Flutter, Google Cloud, and Project IDX to ensure the demos cover a variety of topics and feature integrated solutions from your favorite Google products.

How can you participate?

Since Demo Day is not your typical physical or virtual event, you don’t need to worry about registering, securing a ticket, or even traveling. This is one of the easiest ways to peek at the exciting future of Firebase! Simply bookmark the website (and add the event to your calendar), then check back on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm EST to watch the videos at your own pace and be inspired to make your app the best it can be for users and your business.

In the meantime, we encourage you to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn and join the conversation using #FirebaseDemoDay. We’ll be sharing teasers and behind-the-scenes footage throughout October as we count down to Demo Day, so stay tuned!