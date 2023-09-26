Make with MakerSuite – Part 1: An Introduction

We’re always on the lookout for tools and technologies that bring innovative solutions to our developer community. Generative AI refers to the ability of machine learning models, such as Large Language Models (LLMs) trained on massive amounts of data, to learn patterns and create new content such as text, images, videos, or audio. These are still under development, but we’re already seeing how models like PaLM 2 can enhance the quality of our code to make us more productive with tools like Project IDX and Android’s Studio Bot, or help us build new innovative user experiences like Bard. It’s exciting how simple it is to interact with these powerful LLMs so we’re kicking off a 5-part series called “Make with MakerSuite” to show you how easy it is to get started.

What is MakerSuite?

MakerSuite is a fast, easy way to start building generative AI apps. It provides an efficient UI for prompting some of Google’s latest models and easily translates prompts into production-ready code you can integrate into your applications. Today, we’ve removed the waitlist so anyone in 179 countries and territories can use MakerSuite.

The art of prompting LLMs

Interacting with LLMs is as straightforward as crafting a plain language prompt, making it accessible to everyone. Prompts can be as simple as a single input, but you have the flexibility to provide additional context or examples, effectively guiding the model to produce the most optimal response. You'll observe that you can achieve different outcomes by simply tweaking the way you phrase your prompts. To harness the power of these models safely and effectively, careful crafting and iterative refining becomes essential.

Choosing the Right Prompt Type: Text, Data, or Chat?

When it comes to using MakerSuite, there are three prompt types to help you achieve your goals.

1. Text Prompts: Unleash Your Creativity

Text prompts in MakerSuite provide a flexible and freeform experience that allows you to express yourself creatively through your prompts. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, text prompts offer a simple way to interact with the model.

Generating ideas for a dinner party using a text prompt in MakerSuite