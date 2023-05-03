Get ready for I/O ‘23: start planning your sessions, and take a look at some of Android’s favorite moments!

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Maru Ahues Bouza, Director, Android Developer Relations

Google I/O 2023 is just a week away, kicking off on Wednesday May 10 at 10AM PT with the Google Keynote and followed at 12:15PM PT by the Developer Keynote. The program schedule launched last week, allowing you to save sessions to your calendar and start previewing content.

To help you get ready for this year's Google I/O, we’re taking a look back at some of Android’s favorite moments from past Google I/Os, as well as a playlist of developer content to help you prepare. Take a look below, and start getting ready!





Modern Android Development

Helping you stay more productive and create better apps, Modern Android Development is Android’s set of tools and APIs, and they were born across many Google I/Os. Tor Norbye, Director of Engineering for Android, reflects on how Android development tools, APIs, and best practices have evolved over the years, starting in 2013 when he and the team announced Android Studio. Here are some of the talks we’re excited for in developer productivity at this year’s Google I/O:

Building for a multi-device world

From the launch of Android Auto and Android Wear in 2014 to last year’s preview of the Google Pixel Tablet, Google I/O has always been an important moment for seeing the new form factors that Android is extending to. Sara Hamilton, Developer Relations Engineer for Android, discusses how we are continuing to invest in multi-device experiences and making it easier for you to build for the entire Android device ecosystem. Sara shares her excitement for developers continuing to bring unique experiences to all screen sizes and types, from tablets and foldables, to watches and tvs. Some of our favorite talks at this year’s Google I/O in the multi-device world include:





The platform and app quality

From originally playing a smaller part in Google I/O keynotes in the early days to announcing 3 billion monthly active users in 2021, Dan Sandler, Software Engineer for Android, looks back at the tremendous growth of the Android platform and how it’s continuing to evolve. With a focus on helping you make quality apps, here are some of our favorite Android platform talks this year:





We can’t wait to show you all that’s new across Android in just under a week. Be sure to tune in on the Google I/O website on May 10 to catch the latest Android updates and announcements this year!