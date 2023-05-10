Create world-scale augmented reality experiences in minutes with Google’s Geospatial Creator

May 10, 2023
ARCore, our augmented reality developer platform, provides developers and creators alike with simple yet powerful tools to build world-scale and room-scale immersive experiences on 1.4 billion Android devices.
Since last year, we have extended coverage of the ARCore Geospatial API from 87 countries to over 100 countries provided by Google’s Visual Positioning System and the expansion of Street View coverage, helping developers build and publish more transformative and robust location-based, immersive experiences. We continue to push the boundaries of introducing helpful applications and delightful new world-scale use cases, whether it's the innovative hackathon submissions from the ARCore Geospatial API Challenge or our partnership with Gorillaz, where we transformed Times Square and Piccadilly Circus into a music stage to witness Gorillaz play in a larger-than-life immersive performance.
One thing we’ve consistently heard from you over the past year is to broaden access to these powerful resources and ensure anyone can create, visualize, and deploy augmented reality experiences around the world.
Today, we are launching Geospatial Creator, a tool that helps anyone easily visualize, design, and publish world-anchored immersive content in minutes straight from platforms you already know and love — Unity or Adobe Aero.
|Easily visualize, create, and publish augmented reality experiences with Geospatial Creator in Unity (left) and Adobe Aero (right)
These tools help you build world-anchored, cross-platform experiences on supported devices on both Android and iOS. Immersive experiences built in Adobe Aero can be shared via a simple QR code scan or link with no full app download required. Everything you create in Geospatial Creator can be experienced in the physical world through real time localization and real world augmentation.
|With Geospatial Creator, developers and creators can now build on top of Photorealistic 3D Tiles from Google Maps Platform (left) which provide real time localization and real time augmentation (right)
Later this summer you’ll be able to play one of the most acclaimed arcade games in real life, in the real world. To celebrate the 45 year anniversary of the original release, TAITO will launch SPACE INVADERS: World Defense. The game, powered by ARCore and Geospatial Creator, is inspired by the original gameplay where players will have to defend the Earth from SPACE INVADERS in their neighborhood. It will combine AR and 3D gameplay to deliver a fully contextual and highly engaging immersive experience that connects multi-generations of players.
Gap and Mattel will transform the iconic Times Square Gap Store into an interactive Gap x Barbie experience powered by Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero. Starting May 23, customers will see the store come to life with colors and shapes and be able to interact with Barbie and her friends modeling the new limited edition Gap x Barbie collection of clothing.
Google Arts & Culture partnered with Global Street Art and three world-renowned artists to augment physical murals in London (Camille Walala), Mexico City (Edgar Saner), and Los Angeles (Tristan Eaton). The artists used Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero to create the virtual experience, augmenting physical murals digitally in AR and bringing to life a deeper and richer story about the art pieces.
Google Partner Innovation team partnered with Singapore Tourism Board to launch a preview of an immersive Singapore guided tour in their VisitSingapore app. Merli, Singapore's tourism mascot, leads visitors on an interactive augmented tour of the city’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems, beginning with the iconic Merlion Park and engaging visitors with an AR symphony performance at Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall. The full guided tour is launching later this summer, and will help visitors discover the best local hawker food, uncover the city's history through scenes from the past, and more.
Gensler used Geospatial Creator in Adobe Aero to help communities easily envision what new city projects might look like for the unhoused. The immersive designs of housing projects allows everyone to better visualize the proposed urban changes and their social impact—ultimately bringing suitable shelter to those who need it.
Geospatial Creator gives anyone the superpower of creating world scale AR experience remotely. Both developers and creators can build and publish immersive experiences in minutes in countries where Photorealistic 3D Tiles are available. In just a few clicks, you can create applications that help communities, delight your users, and provide solutions to businesses. Get started today at goo.gle/geospatialcreator. We’re excited to see what you create when the world is your canvas, playground, gallery, or more!