Google Dev Library Newsletter: 20th Edition

April 12, 2023
In this newsletter, we're highlighting the best projects developed with Google technologies that have been contributed to the Google Dev Library platform.
Dive into the overview on Anthos Service Mesh (ASM) and go through the topology supported by ASM and high level steps to implement multi cluster service mesh on a single and multiple VPC network.
Explore the concept of CCAI and how it can be used to improve customer service, along with tools that can be integrated with existing contact center infrastructure to automate and optimize various processes.
Explore how to build a chat server with Cloud Run using Python as the development language with the FastAPI framework.
Learn to build an app like DocuBox, which is designed to manage and organize documents on an Android device.
Understand how the WebRTC pre-compiled library for Android reflects the recent WebRTC updates to facilitate real-time video chat for Android.
Discover how the project demonstrates WebRTC protocol to facilitate real-time video communications with Jetpack Compose.
Learn how to add a synchronizer between Android’s RecyclerView and TabLayout, and what are the use cases of such on mobile devices.
Explore the concept of structural and attribute directives in Angular, which can be added to HTML elements to modify behavior or appearance.
Become an Expert Flutter developer by mastering these concepts.
Discover how to handle complex HTML content like tables, images, and links in a Flutter app using the flutter_html package.
Learn how to use FCM in Flutter apps. FCM is a cloud messaging service that allows you to send notifications and messages to devices on different platforms, including Android, iOS, and the web.
Take a deep dive into app localization and learn how to implement it in Flutter using the intl package.
Learn how you can use InteractiveContext to visualize custom TFX artifacts.
Follow these detailed steps to adopt large generative models for domain-specific, fine-tuned generative models using the TensorFlow ecosystem.