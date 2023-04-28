A Tool for Exploring and Testing Google Workspace APIs

Link copied to clipboard

Posted by Chanel Greco, Developer Advocate Google Workspace

We recently launched the Google Workspace APIs Explorer, a new tool to help streamline developing on the Google Workspace Platform. What is this handy tool and how can you start using it?

The Google Workspace APIs Explorer is a tool that allows you to explore and test Google Workspace APIs without having to write any code. It's a great way to get familiar with the capabilities of the many Google Workspace APIs.

The Google Workspace APIs Explorer is a web-based tool that allows you to interact with Google Workspace APIs in a visual way.

How to use the Google Workspace APIs Explorer

To use this tool, simply navigate to the Google Workspace APIs Explorer page and select the API that you want to explore. The Google Workspace APIs Explorer will then display a list of all the methods available for that API. You can click on any method to see more information about it, including its parameters, responses, and examples.

To test an API method, simply enter the required parameters and click on the "Execute" button. The Google Workspace APIs Explorer will then send the request to the API and return the response. Please note, the tool acts on real data and authenticates with your Google Account, so use caution when trying methods that create, modify, or delete data.

Click to enlarge

How you can benefit from using the Google Workspace APIs Explorer

These are some of the benefits of using the Google Workspace APIs Explorer:

You can browse and discover the 25+ different Google Workspace APIs.

The tool can help you create code samples for your integrations or add-ons.

It can assist with troubleshooting problems with Google Workspace APIs.

It is a neat way to see the results of API requests in real time.

Getting started

You can access the Google Workspace APIs Explorer tool on the Google Workspace for Developers documentation, either through the navigation (Resources > API Explorer), or on its dedicated page. You will need a Google account to use the tool. This account can either be a Google Workspace account or the Google account you use for accessing tools like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, and more.

We also have a video showing how you can get started using the Google Workspace APIs Explorer – check it out here!